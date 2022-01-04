ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Check out these Morgan City homes on the market

Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Morgan City, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Morgan City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

497 Highway 663, Morgan City, 70380

0 Bed 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in None

NO ZONING IN THIS AREA - COMMERCIAL OR RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY! PERFECT LOCATION FOR A MEDICAL BUILDING, DAYCARE, APARTMENT BUILDING, MANY OTHER BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES OR YOUR HOME! Large Building 2176 +/- Sq. Ft., Mobile Home Space, Metal Roof 20+/- Years Old Lot Size - 42,027 Sq. Ft. = 0.96+/- Acres Assumption Parish - (Sleca Electric Company - Assumption Parish Waterworks)

1115 Main Street, Patterson, 70392

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,110 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Classic 100+ year old Acadian Cottage located on Main St. across from the newly renovated Morey Park and scenic Bayou Teche. Historic detailing includes original hardwood floors and wood trim throughout, 3 fireplaces with beautiful, original tile surrounds, wood windows, and operable transoms. Kitchen includes cypress cabinetry, butcher block countertops, and stainless appliances. Spacious bedrooms and oversized bathrooms, including a clawfoot tub. Open House Sunday, October 10, 1-3 PM.

322 Leo Drive, Patterson, 70392

3 Beds 3 Baths | $234,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,119 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Looking for Space? Then this home is for You! This Beauty features Spacious Living Room with Tray Ceiling & Fireplace, Foyer, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Nook, Kitchen with Stainless Appliances (2021+/-), Large Master Suite with Jetted Bathtub, Double Vanity & Stand-Alone Shower, Office, 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Screened-In Back Patio perfect for Entertaining, Double Car Garage and More!

338 Mike Drive, Patterson, 70392

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in None

NEW PRICE!!!! MOTIVATED SELLER! PRICED BELOW RECENT APPRAISED VALUE! Many Great Features in this spacious home that include but not limited to a spacious Family Room with Fireplace and Built-ins, Kitchen/Dining, rear yard access, large covered patio and more. Some updates recently could make this home perfect for your family.

