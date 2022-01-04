Check out these homes on the Belen market now

(Belen, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belen will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

920 East River Road, Belen, 87002 2 Beds 1 Bath | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 946 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Smaller house on 2.22 irrigated acres, Zoned Commercial. Pre1907 water rights to be confirmed by buyer. Has underground irrigation pipes with outlets.

1103 Liz Circle, Belen, 87002 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,201 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Holiday Cheer Begins Here! This home has all the features you want to stay warm and enjoy the benefits of owning your own home. Freshly painted throughout the interior of the home. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and an island to prepare your meals. Central gas heating and air conditioning. The private backyard is spacious for all your outdoor fun and gardening. A workshop with a work bench and electricity and a separate storage shed for storage. Extra private parking. Landscaped front and back. You have to come and see soon. Shows AAAA!

34 Cordova Road, Jarales, 87023 3 Beds 1 Bath | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in None

Great opportunity to own approximately 12 acres in Valencia county with endless possibilities as the property is already partly divided and zoned RR2. Farm and build your dream home , or restore the original 1950's farm home, or both!

909 Impala Drive, Belen, 87002 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Cute 3 bedroom home, with large lot with back yard access, near shopping and I-25 freeway access. Fresh paint, new roof, flooring and remodeled bathroom! Open floor plan with plenty of storage!Schedule today!

