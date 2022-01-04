ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
 4 days ago
The San Antonio Spurs (14-21) head to Jurassic Park Tuesday for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off with the Toronto Raptors (16-17) at Scotiabank Arena. Below, we look at the Spurs vs. Raptors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

San Antonio has lost three straight to the Utah Jazz 110-104 Dec. 27, at the Memphis Grizzlies 118-105 Friday and at the Detroit Pistons 117-116 in overtime Saturday.

The Spurs are 2-3 straight-up (SU), 3-2 ATS and 3-2 O/U over the last two weeks with the seventh-best non-garbage time net rating at plus-7.3 points per 100 possessions, according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Toronto has won back-to-back games over the Los Angeles Clippers 116-108 Friday and the New York Knicks 120-105 Sunday.

The Raptors are 2-2 SU, 3-1 ATS and 4-0 O/U over the last 14 days with the 22nd-ranked non-garbage time net rating at minus-3.3 points per 100 possessions (per CTG).

Spurs at Raptors odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:11 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Spurs +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | Raptors -280 (bet $280 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Spurs +6.5 (-108) | Raptors -6.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 225.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Spurs at Raptors key injuries

Spurs

  • SF Keita Bates-Diop (hamstring) questionable
  • SF Doug McDermott (health and safety protocols) out
  • PG Dejounte Murray (reconditioning) out
  • SG Lonnie Walker IV (health and safety protocols) out

Raptors

  • SG Isaac Bonga (reconditioning) questionable

Spurs at Raptors odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Raptors 113, Spurs 102

PASS even though I’ll lay the points with Toronto because the Raptors (-280) are way out of my price range for an NBA regular-season money line favorite.

BET the RAPTORS -6.5 (-112) they have covered seven of their last eight games and I’d argue that oddsmakers are not accurately pricing in the health of these two teams.

The Spurs could be without their two best players by adjusted on/off net rating (per CTG), Bates-Diop (plus-9.8 net rating) and Murray (plus-6.9 net rating). It’s not a coincidence San Antonio is 1-3 SU and ATS with Murray out of the lineup.

On the other hand, this is the healthiest the Raptors have been all season and their recent numbers are skewed because Toronto got crushed 144-99 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the Raptors were missing several players due to injury and COVID-19. Toronto has otherwise played well lately.

Toronto also has a strength-on-weakness edge in its favor on the glass. The Raptors have the second-best offensive rebounding rate and scores the second-most second-chance points per game. The Spurs are 21st in defensive rebounding rate and are 25th in second-chance points allowed per game.

BET the RAPTORS -6.5 (-112).

“LEAN” to the UNDER 225.5 (-112) for a one-third unit because the Spurs play much lower scoring games on the road and the Raptors play much lower scoring games at home.

San Antonio’s average road score is 108.1-107.5 and Toronto’s average home score is 105.9-104.3. Furthermore, the Spurs are 6-11-1 O/U on the road with a minus-4.4 total margin.

That said, Toronto has gone Over the total in seven consecutive games, San Antonio plays at the third-fastest pace and the Raptors plays the second-highest frequency transition offense.

21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

