ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas State odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FyfgY_0dcWoXCd00

The LSU Tigers (6-6) meet the Kansas State Wildcats (7-5) Tuesday for the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the LSU vs. Kansas State odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

The Tigers have some issues ahead of this game. Offensive line coach Brad Davis is expected to serve as the interim head coach with Ed Orgeron already retired and living in Destin, Fla.

LSU has major questions at quarterback, too, as Max Johnson has hit the transfer portal and QB Myles Brennan isn’t expected to play. True freshman Garrett Nussmeier is the only scholarship quarterback on the roster, and the Tigers would have to burn his redshirt status if he plays. WR Trey Palmer also entered the transfer portal, sapping some of the team’s depth.

The Wildcats are expected to get QB Skylar Thompson back from injury to start this game, so they have a major leg up on LSU.

K-State hopes for better success than its last trip to the Texas Bowl, a 37-10 loss to Rutgers in 2006. The Wildcats are just 3-8 SU in their last 11 bowl games.

: AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports

LSU vs. Kansas State odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: LSU +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | Kansas State -280 (bet $280 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): LSU +7.5 (-122) | Kansas State -7.5 (-102)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

LSU vs. Kansas State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Get some action on this matchup at Tipico Sportsbook, a trusted, global sports-betting leader and Sportsbook Wire’s official betting partner.

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO and NJ at Tipico now. IA, Tipico is coming to your state soon! New customer offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Prediction

Kansas State 26, LSU 18

Kansas State (-280) is on the expensive side, costing more than two and a half times your potential return.

PASS, and look to the spread instead.

KANSAS STATE -7.5 (-102) is the better play in this bowl game, as the Wildcats just have a lot more certainty. LSU is playing under an interim coaching staff, and there are major issues under center.

If Nussmeier, the true freshman starts, they’re still going to have trouble moving the ball on a K-State team that allowed just 348.0 total yards and 21.1 points per game.

The UNDER 47.5 (-107) is the slight lean in this Houston bowl game.

LSU is going to struggle to move the ball with QB issues and a patchwork coaching staff. LB Damone Clark and DL Neil Farrell Jr. have opted out on the defensive side of the ball, so that helps the K-State offense.

However, the Wildcats have struggled offensively, averaging just 26.3 PPG and 355.7 total yards per game, so it will be a slow go.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter and SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Brennan
Person
Ed Orgeron
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators make top 5 for this four-star defensive back

Four-star defensive back Jahlil Florence has cut his list of schools down to five and it includes the Florida Gators. The California recruit announced on Twitter that he’d be focusing on Florida, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC moving forward. He plans to commit on National Signing Day but only has a visit set up with Miami so far, according to 247Sports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Texas Bowl#College Football#American Football#Lsu Tigers#Wr#K State#Rutgers#Afca Coaches Poll#Usa Today Sports Lsu#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Kansas State 280#Ats#Sportsbook Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans redouble pass rush in latest Draft Wire 3-round mock

If Davis Mills is the answer at quarterback, at least for 2022, then the Houston Texans have two approaches to the draft: provide Mills more weapons, or bolster the defense. According to Luke Easterling of the Draft Wire, who released his latest three-round mock, the Texans claim Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux with the No. 3 overall pick — only after the Jacksonville Jaguars take Aidan Hutchinson No. 1 overall and the Detroit Lions draft Kenny Pickett.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daxton Hill makes NFL draft decision

Michigan football fans knew back in 2018 when Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill chose the Wolverines, it was likely only going to be three years of him in Ann Arbor. But, as the 2021 season wore on, fans hoped that perhaps he could come back for his senior year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dee Beckwith enters transfer portal

Redshirt freshman running back Dee Beckwith has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Th 6-foot-5, 227-pound Beckwith appeared in five games for the Vols from 2020-21, totaling 27 rushing yards on four attempts. In 2021, Beckwith recorded two rushing yards on one attempt against South Alabama Nov. 20. He came to...
FLORENCE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy