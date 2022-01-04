Check out these houses for sale in Pikeville

(PIKEVILLE, KY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Pikeville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Pikeville listings:

273 Left Penhook Road, Harold, 41605 5 Beds 3 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1963

5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home priced to sale! Fenced back yard and large outbuilding with carport! Nice above ground pool and decking. Seeing is believing! Selling AS-IS

284 Alton Road, Burnside, 41519 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Updated Home Near Lake Cumberland ! This home was totally remodeled in 2013 and ready to enjoy! Central Heat and Air upgraded in 2013. Garage Built in 2011. Hardwood and Tile Flooring. Covered Back Deck, Covered Front Porch and a 28X30 Metal Outbuilding with Electric sitting on 2.2 Acres.

9700 Kentucky Route 122, Mcdowell, 41647 3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1960

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!! Two fixer-upper homes on 15 acres, 1 acre flat. Potential to be flipped to rental properties or clear property and build a business. This property is conveniently located between the McDowell ARH Hospital and the Floyd County Judicial Center. You could easily build you own home or business right in this spot. There is so much potential in this area with great access to main roads. Call today for an appointment! This would need to be a Cash Sale or Conventional Loan.

111 Blair St, Pikeville, 41501 4 Beds 3 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,606 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Log home with open rafters in living room and a large fireplace, with a balcony at top of stairs. There is a brick add-on to the left with [2 1/2] floors. The home has [4] bedrooms and [3] baths.

