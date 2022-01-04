House-hunt Deming: What’s on the market

(DEMING, NM) Looking for a house in Deming? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

If you’re Deming-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1316 Alamogordo St Street, Deming, 88030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,384 Square Feet | Built in 1977

A great family home, 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. An oversized two car garage. Newer metal roof.Hardwood floors throughout most of the house and carpet in bedrooms and formal living room. Oversized patio with installed roll up outdoor blinds, an outdoor misting system, and a built in TV case on the back patio.

For open house information, contact Joshua J Miller, The Palms Realty at 575-621-5780

1301 S Suncrest Drive, Deming, 88030 2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Attention buyers! This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home situated on a corner lot centrally located in town with close access to I-10. Great property for first time home buyers and investors. Property is to be sold as is. Kitchen appliances convey. Lot sq. footage to be determined by buyer.

For open house information, contact Patricia Olson, EXIT Realty Horizons at 575-532-5678

3302 Taos Court, Deming, 88030 1 Bed 1 Bath | $98,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in None

Darling one bedroom home that was formerly a condo unit. The Condo association has been dissolved but there are still age requirements of 55+. This home has a newly remodeled kitchen, an automobile garage and a huge RV garage with all hookups. It comes with a washer and dryer also.

For open house information, contact Karen Stull, Stull Real Estate, LLC at 575-522-6424

2401 Fairway Drive, Deming, 88030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,476 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This Deming, 55+ community is a great place to retire. This custom built home has the largest lot in the Country Club Estates, spread out on a large corner w/tall pine trees that provide a sound barrier & block the wind. With the spacious courtyard & the magnificent backyard, there is as much outdoor living space as there is indoor. The 25 x 19 great room w/kiva gaslog fireplace & tile floors is magnificent in proportion. Plenty of dining room for holiday meals. Kitchen boasts granite counters, island, large pantry, refrigerator, double oven, dishwasher, microwave, electric cooktop & trash compactor. Master suite includes walkin closet, built-in jewelry box & bamboo floors. Separate vanities, jetted tub & walkin shower in ensuite. Other features: Tile floors throughout, 2 HVAC units, instant hot water, central vac, alarm, bathroom grab bars, wide doorways & pathways. Enjoy the extravagant backyard w/lots of mature foliage & relaxing hot tub. 3 car garage w/1,040sf & built-in cabinets. HOA w/fun activities.

For open house information, contact Tani L Hindes, EXIT Realty Horizons at 575-532-5678