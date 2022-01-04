Townhomes of Buffalo: See what’s on the market

(BUFFALO, MN) These Buffalo townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

7243 Kittredge Cove, Otsego, 55301 3 Beds 4 Baths | $325,000 | Townhouse | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beautiful end unit Townhome with NO ASSOCIATION. 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms including Master suite with private bath and large walk-in closet. Many upgrades. Laminated floor, new carpet, all appliances, 42" cabinets, maple woodwork, 3 bedrooms on one level. Finished basement in 2020. Close to parks and shoppings.

6999 Linwood Drive Ne, Albertville, 55301 3 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Townhouse | 1,695 Square Feet | Built in 2021

JP Brooks is excited to present in the desirable Towne Lakes development near Albertville Outlet Mall! The community shares a pool, party room, and offers walking/biking trails and parks! Great location, close to the Outlet Mall and easy access to I-94. This end unit features upgraded kitchen cabinets, vaulted living room ceiling, den, master suite with WIC and private bath on the main level! Upper level includes a spacious loft, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Pictures taken from similar plans- finishes may differ. Completed new construction!

13685 Marsh View Trail, Rogers, 55374 3 Beds 3 Baths | $364,990 | Townhouse | 1,942 Square Feet | Built in None

Step inside an Afton and you won't regret it. One of our newest townhome floorplans, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath townhome features a layout you're sure to love. This home showcases a striking, modern exterior and even more impressive interior.

11064 16Th Street Ne, Saint Michael, 55376 1 Bed 2 Baths | $289,900 | Townhouse | 1,315 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Great location on this gorgeous main level living townhome. Open floor plan with 9 foot ceilings. High end finishes. Kitchen has granite counter top, stainless appliances, large center island, ceramic back splash. Large master bedroom with master bath suite, huge walk-in closet. Large main floor laundry room and another walk-in closet. Custom window treatments. Living room has a gas fireplace with beautiful brick front. The den can also be a bedroom. Need more space there is a full basement partially framed with egress window.

