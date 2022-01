Flipping the calendar and welcoming in January can spark thoughts of New Year resolutions. Each year we spend time setting big goals to make positive changes in our lives often centered around improving our health. I am the first to admit that I have gone through these motions and even with the best intentions have fallen short of reaching my lofty goals. This year I encourage you to take a different approach. Instead of setting a big goal for the year, create small daily tasks to help you take steps in the right direction towards your health. If you aren’t sure where to start, Schnucks is here to help with the launch of our new Good For You program.

