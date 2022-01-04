ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley, IL

Court docs: Slain Bradley officer pleaded for life, was shot by own gun

By Julian Crews
FOX 2
 2 days ago

BRADLEY, Ill. – Slain Bradley police officer Marlene Rittmanic pleaded for her life and was shot by her own service weapon, according to prosecutors.

In a bond hearing Monday, suspects Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were denied bail as the state seeks life sentences.

Rittmanic was shot and killed at a Comfort Inn Hotel on the 1500 block of Illinois Highway 50 last week.

Sullivan was taken into custody in Wabash County, Indiana on Friday following a manhunt. Harris later turned herself into the Bradley Police Department on Friday.

Both of them are facing first-degree murder charges.

According to court documents, Rittmanic and officer Tyler Bailey were called to the hotel for a call of unattended dogs in the parking lot. Once there, they learned Sullivan had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Officer Bailey was critically wounded in the head by Sullivan, prosecutors allege.

Authorities said Harris tried to block police from entering their hotel room as Bailey was shot.

Sullivan then allegedly ran out of the room and chased Rittmanic down a hallway. Prosecutors believe he pinned her up against a door as his gun jammed. He allegedly told Harris to “cock the gun, cock the gun.”

Rittmanic was then disarmed by the pair and began pleading for her life, already shot once, prosecutors allege.

She was then allegelly shot by Sullivan twice with her service weapon, court documents state.

Sullivan is awaiting extradition from Indiana. Both of them had their bond revoked.

