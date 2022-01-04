ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Take a look at these Elko townhomes on the market now

Elko Updates
 2 days ago

(ELKO, NV) If you’re on the market for a home in Elko, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Elko, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vKe5h_0dcWnlZi00

1589 Indian View Heights Drive, Elko, 89801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Townhouse | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Inviting entry from the covered porch leads you into a open floorplan that features 9ft walls throughout. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counters and pantry. Master suite has walk in closet, double vanity and walk in shower. Home features two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, central air and insulated garage. The sides and back of the property will be fenced and each lot then fenced in between the homes in the back with gate access and small concrete patio off the back. There will be a HOA that covers front landscaping, snow removal, water/sewer, garbage and common area insurance. There is parking in the common area for guests and a common area BBQ sitting area. If timeframe of construction allows, buyers may make changes/upgrades to finish materials. Exterior rendering is artists rendition and contractor may make changes at his discretion. Listing agent is owner principal of Kelly Builders

For open house information, contact Laura G Kelly, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2022 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3620931)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hn5Cy_0dcWnlZi00

3911 Autumn Colors Drive, Elko, 89801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $334,900 | Townhouse | 1,455 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Bailey Homes' beautiful Sequoia Townhome floorplan located in Autumn Colors Subdivision. This unit is on Mountain City Hwy. Side. open living space, 2-story ceiling in great room, upgraded finishes throughout, including 9' ceilings on both levels, luxury cabinets, granite countertops, Luxury Vinyl Plank on main floor, Porcelain tile in upstairs baths and laundry, executive trim, energy efficient design package, engineered sound canceling privacy walls, complete landscaping and fencing, and much more. Pictures are of same model on different lot with different selections. Taxes are estimated. Buyer to verify.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Baumann, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2022 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3621173)

