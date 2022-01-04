House-hunt Alexandria: What’s on the market

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Alexandria area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Take a look at these Alexandria listings:

715 Cardinal Lane Sw, Alexandria, 56308 3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,420 | Single Family Residence | 1,693 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Beautiful 3BR 2BA home with 6 car detached garage on a half-acre lot just minutes from downtown. Home has newly remodeled dining room, living room/theater room & owner's suite. Furnace & windows are new, living room/theater includes in-wall speaker wiring & beautiful fireplace. Very private owner's suite w/ walk in closet and beautiful walk-in stone tiled shower. Kitchen has custom hardwood cabinets, & all stainless steel appliances. Dining room has great natural lighting and storage galore, access to the large newly remodeled deck and the tall-fenced back yard. Storage shed beside raised bed garden has electricity & lights. Have a side business or work from home? This property is perfect for you with its 1700 sqft shop. Insulated, heated with natural gas, & office with fiber internet. Bathroom, floor drains, 240v, hard airlines & hose reels, & woodshop. At an attractive price point, this property offers so much for you and your family, all while being just minutes from downtown.

For open house information, contact Douglas Holm, Realty Executives Alex H S at 320-763-4255

4030 Rosewood Lane Se, Alexandria, 56308 3 Beds 3 Baths | $438,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,266 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Burgen Sunrise, one of the most desirable developments in our community right now, and this home does not disappoint. Over 2,200 sq/ft of high-quality construction. In-floor heat throughout the home and the oversized triple garage. The garage offers a high-end finished floor and recessed workshop/storage area. Everything on one level, no steps inside or out. Two large separate living spaces, walk-out patio/entertaining area, fireplace, custom cabinetry, enormous center island ideal for entertaining, and pantry. Generous owner’s suite offers a large walk-in closet and private bathroom. A lot of thought has gone into the design and floor plan, you will love the attention to detail. Irrigation system and manicured yard. This home is centrally located to either end of Alexandria, schools, shopping, churches, clinic, and the list goes on. It’s the full package!!

For open house information, contact Justin Habel, Counselor Realty Inc of Alex at 320-762-1111

3155 County Road 82 Nw, Alexandria, 56308 2 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,305 Square Feet | Built in 1997

New Price!! Wow! This best describes this totally updated Lake Cowdry detached townhome! Sellers did not spare any expense! Owner has added for additional convenience a commercial grade elevator between floors...making life at the lake so easy! However, seller will be removing elevator on Dec. 28 at current price. After that, new staircase will be added & price will increase. Take advantage of this special price point now! Full size no maintenance lakeside deck offers grilling & entertaining options with full view of the beautifully maintained grounds. Huge lower level family room with bath offers opportunities for your sleep-over guests or for that family gathering. Or choose to enjoy the outdoors on the extensive lower level patio. Association lakeshore offers a sandy beach, boat marina, fire pit & grilling area with convenient golf cart trail for easy lakeshore access. This quiet lake is known for good fishing and welcome to Alexandria's Chain of Lakes.

For open house information, contact Paula Jackson, RE/MAX Results at 320-762-5544

225 Rodeo Road, Alexandria, 56308 2 Beds 2 Baths | $422,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,070 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Enjoy the Peaceful Serenity at Arabella Ranch in this Elegant 2 bedroom, 3 Bath Townhome with a Bonus Living area above the garage! The Open & Airy Floor Plan features a Luxurious Owner's Suite, Custom Cabinetry, Dual Heat - In-floor Heat & Forced Air, Inviting Sun Room, bonus room with private bath - amenities too numerous to mention! This established Townhome Community just keeps getting Better & Better! The home will be under construction shortly - inquire now and you will be able to select your own finishing touches!

For open house information, contact Joni Neal, Counselor Realty Inc of Alex at 320-762-1111