The Notre Dame football team could lose some key players to the 2022 NFL Draft but have already gotten some big names to return for the 2022 season. The Notre Dame football team got some big news on Wednesday, as defensive end Justin Ademilola announced on Twitter that he would be returning for the 2022 college football season. This is huge for this Notre Dame defense, one that dominated down the stretch of the regular season, and one that is going to need all the veteran help they can get in 2022.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO