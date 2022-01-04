Here's How Boba Fett Escaped The Sarlacc in The Star Wars Legends Expanded Universe

To reshape the galaxy, first Crimson Dawn must understand how the great Jedi Order fell allowing the Empire’s ascent to power. In StarWars.com’s first look at solicits for Marvel’s March 2022 Star Wars comics offerings, more details of Qi’ra’s quest are revealed in Star Wars: Crimson Reign, along with the covers and details from the flagship Star Wars series, the all-new Han Solo & Chewbacca series, Bounty Hunters, Darth Vader, Doctor Aphra, and Halcyon Legacy. Find out who Padmé and Anakin Skywalker cross paths with on a secret mission aboard the Halcyon, why Leia Organa and the Rebel Alliance must rely on intel from a crime syndicate, and more surprises and intrigue across Marvel’s critically-acclaimed titles from a galaxy far, far away…

COMICS ・ 16 DAYS AGO