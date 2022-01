The fourth season of Yellowstone ended with another ratings record for Paramount Network. Sunday’s season finale amassed 10.3 million viewers, including a simulcast on CMT. In an all-time high for both the series and the outlet, 9.34 million people watched on Paramount Network, topping the 8.12 million for the two-episode season debut in November. (Yellowstone is the only scripted original series remaining on Paramount Network after parent company ViacomCBS shifted its focus away from ongoing series in 2020.) The finale was up by 81 percent versus the season three closer (5.2 million viewers) on Paramount Network. For the season as a whole,...

