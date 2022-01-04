ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

UnitedHealthcare to cover Nevro’s spinal cord stimulation treatment for chronic pain

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevro (NYSE:NVRO) announced today that UnitedHealthcare will provide coverage for its painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN) treatment. Redwood City, California–based Nevro’s Senza 10 kHz spinal cord stimulation (SCS) therapy will now be covered by the largest private health insurance company in the U.S. for dates of service on or after...

www.massdevice.com

