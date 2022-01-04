ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington announces date for rebrand, rules out two popular name choices

By Jerry Trotta
Cover picture for the articleWith the Washington Football Team mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, it’s time for the front office to start preparing for what’s shaping up to be a defining offseason as it pertains to the future of the franchise. With a gaping hole at quarterback, burning questions at key...

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
WUSA9

‘We are in the home stretch’ | Washington Football Team to announce new name next month

WASHINGTON — The Washington Football Team will soon be ditching their generic name and officially picking a new one, Team President Jason Wright announced Tuesday. The team has already shared some top fan picks that have been vetoed, including Wolves and Redwolves, as well as Warriors. Although those names won’t be ultimately be chosen, Wright acknowledged how passionate fans were about those options and therefore shared their reasoning behind foregoing them.
NFL
