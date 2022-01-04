ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These houses are for sale in Hillsboro

Hillsboro Updates
 2 days ago

(HILLSBORO, OH) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Hillsboro area:

7076 St Rt 753, Paint Twp, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in None

Amazing, home on a spacious lot! This space is in move in condition, great finishes, large rooms with a terrific open floor plan! WELCOME HOME!

For open house information, contact Leann Starks, ERA REAL Solutions Realty at 513-283-4299

Copyright © 2022 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1716565)

6604 Robin Hood Lane, Paint Twp, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,168 Square Feet | Built in 1981

3 bed 2 bath manufactured home with nice yard, two car garage and carport.

For open house information, contact Jared Howland, Classic Real Estate Co. Inc., at 937-393-3416

Copyright © 2022 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1715489)

6515 George Avenue, Liberty Twp, 45133

2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,271 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Check out this Brick Ranch Home! Minutes from Hillsboro! Open Floor plan! Great room with brick fireplace- Knotty Pine woodworking- 2BR/Full bath- Screened in rear porch-patio! New roof and freshly painted! 2 car attached garage and blacktop drive!

For open house information, contact Rusty Fite, Chambers-Fite Realty at 937-393-1948

Copyright © 2022 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1725648)

126 Maple Run Road, Hillsboro, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $122,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Lovely 3 Bedroom/ 2 full bath home on a dead end road in a small subdivision .House is clean and well maintained.Kitchen appliances stay. Appliances are 2 years old or less.One year home warranty included. **Buyers financing fell through.

For open house information, contact Rene Vance, Donald E. Fender, Inc., Hillsb at 513-283-4299

Copyright © 2022 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1718966)

See more property details

