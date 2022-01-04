These houses are for sale in Hillsboro

(HILLSBORO, OH) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Check out these listings from around the Hillsboro area:

7076 St Rt 753, Paint Twp, 45133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in None

Amazing, home on a spacious lot! This space is in move in condition, great finishes, large rooms with a terrific open floor plan! WELCOME HOME!

For open house information, contact Leann Starks, ERA REAL Solutions Realty at 513-283-4299

6604 Robin Hood Lane, Paint Twp, 45133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,168 Square Feet | Built in 1981

3 bed 2 bath manufactured home with nice yard, two car garage and carport.

For open house information, contact Jared Howland, Classic Real Estate Co. Inc., at 937-393-3416

6515 George Avenue, Liberty Twp, 45133 2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,271 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Check out this Brick Ranch Home! Minutes from Hillsboro! Open Floor plan! Great room with brick fireplace- Knotty Pine woodworking- 2BR/Full bath- Screened in rear porch-patio! New roof and freshly painted! 2 car attached garage and blacktop drive!

For open house information, contact Rusty Fite, Chambers-Fite Realty at 937-393-1948

126 Maple Run Road, Hillsboro, 45133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $122,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Lovely 3 Bedroom/ 2 full bath home on a dead end road in a small subdivision .House is clean and well maintained.Kitchen appliances stay. Appliances are 2 years old or less.One year home warranty included. **Buyers financing fell through.

For open house information, contact Rene Vance, Donald E. Fender, Inc., Hillsb at 513-283-4299