These houses are for sale in Hillsboro
(HILLSBORO, OH) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.
From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.
Check out these listings from around the Hillsboro area:
Amazing, home on a spacious lot! This space is in move in condition, great finishes, large rooms with a terrific open floor plan! WELCOME HOME!
For open house information, contact Leann Starks, ERA REAL Solutions Realty at 513-283-4299
3 bed 2 bath manufactured home with nice yard, two car garage and carport.
For open house information, contact Jared Howland, Classic Real Estate Co. Inc., at 937-393-3416
Check out this Brick Ranch Home! Minutes from Hillsboro! Open Floor plan! Great room with brick fireplace- Knotty Pine woodworking- 2BR/Full bath- Screened in rear porch-patio! New roof and freshly painted! 2 car attached garage and blacktop drive!
For open house information, contact Rusty Fite, Chambers-Fite Realty at 937-393-1948
Lovely 3 Bedroom/ 2 full bath home on a dead end road in a small subdivision .House is clean and well maintained.Kitchen appliances stay. Appliances are 2 years old or less.One year home warranty included. **Buyers financing fell through.
For open house information, contact Rene Vance, Donald E. Fender, Inc., Hillsb at 513-283-4299
