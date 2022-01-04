ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Urban home ownership in Hillsborough? These condos are on the market

Hillsborough News Alert
 2 days ago

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Hillsborough’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBHbL_0dcWmsTM00

500 Umstead Drive, Chapel Hill, 27516

2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Condominium | 923 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Investors Take Notice: Occupied with long term tenant - leased thru 11-1-2022 @ $900/mo. 1.5 miles from UNC main campus , 2 min to downtown Chapel Hill, across from Bolin Creek Trail & Bolin Creek Park. Real Estate Associates - HOA Manager: for Add'l $75/mo; REA manages rentals with onsite maintenance. WD located in complex(not in unit). New HW heater Mar '21, interior painted Oct '21, new carpet Oct '21, new range Nov '21. SELLING "AS IS"

For open house information, contact Phil Patterson, Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby's International Realty at 919-800-0799

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2424016)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sd9ro_0dcWmsTM00

710-E Constitution Drive, Durham, 27705

3 Beds 3 Baths | $394,000 | Condominium | 1,857 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Contemporary condominium in a serene location with views of the treetops this updated home is nestled privately minutes from Duke University and Duke Forest, in the American Village area. Updated and freshly painted this 3 bed 2.1 bath will make working from home a joy. Big kitchen with an island/bar opens into the great room with a beautiful fireplace, cathedral ceilings with a massive deck and lots of privacy off the back. Call or text Cindy Martin 919-423-5886, cmartyshomes@gmail.com

For open house information, contact Cindy Martin, Keller Williams Elite Realty at 984-244-5830

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2421910)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBsiM_0dcWmsTM00

712-C Constitution Drive, Durham, 27705

3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Condominium | 2,106 Square Feet | Built in 1974

A lovingly maintained 2100+ sq. foot 3 bedroom + den 2.5 bath condo with no outside maintenance in a location that couldn't be any more convenient. Life is good here. Enjoy the great interior spaces or simply exit your front door to walking paths, dog park, pool or clubhouse. Nicely updated kitchen & a living dining area that is so spacious it offers lots of flexibility. All appliances convey and the HOA fee includes water, sewer, & outside maintenance. Den is surrounded by custom bookshelves. 2 decks.

For open house information, contact Kevin McGraw, McGraw Properties at 919-644-1600

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2424879)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cqdkh_0dcWmsTM00

1 Shepherd Lane, Chapel Hill, 27514

2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Condominium | 810 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Move-in ready beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo location at quite Shepherd Lane community. This is a ground floor unit on one level living. It is next to the Battle Branch Trail to the UNC campus and across Estes is the mall, banks, and restaurants. Kitchen features with range oven, refrigerator, kitchen hood. Combo Washer/Dryer convey. HOA fee including water, sewer and garbage pick up. On bus line for easy UNC access.

For open house information, contact Jessica Tang, Triangle Investment Realty at 919-852-0510

Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2406679)

See more property details

