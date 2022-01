MAFD was dispatched on Friday morning 12/17/21, approximately 4:00 am to a residential structure fire in the 2000 block of S. Merritt Rd., Butterfield Twp. Units arrived to find all occupants and pets were able to get out of the home prior to their arrival. The occupants were woken up to find the family room fully evolved in fire, and were able to get out and call 911.

