Tommy Fury has said he did not intend to change his name if he lost to Jake Paul in the pair’s cancelled boxing match.Fury was forced to withdraw from the bout, which was set to go ahead last month, on short notice due to a chest infection and broken rib.YouTube star Paul instead fought Tyron Woodley, beating the former UFC champion via knockout for his second victory over the 39-year-old in four months.The contract for Paul’s original contest against Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, dictated that the YouTuber would have to pay his opponent a $500,000 bonus if...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO