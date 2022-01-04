ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsville, KY

These houses are for sale in Campbellsville

Campbellsville Dispatch
 2 days ago

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Looking for a house in Campbellsville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Campbellsville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4sLG_0dcWmWFU00

75 Tiffany Ave, Buffalo, 42716

4 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Very nice 4 bedroom 2 full bathrooms ,1 1/2 story home with hardwood , tile, an carpet flooring , unfinished walkout basement , storm shelter, front porch an back deck , house sets at the end of the street.

For open house information, contact Donna L Molyneaux, KY Home Realty at 502-777-1989

Copyright © 2022 Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARKY-1595739)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lowhb_0dcWmWFU00

4865 Old Lebanon Rd., Campbellsville, 42718

3 Beds 3 Baths | $198,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,317 Square Feet | Built in 1984

STOP THE CAR!! This beautiful, brick ranch home is MOVE IN READY featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, FULL unfinished basement with half bath and 2 car parking ready for you to finish with your own special touch, 0.93 acres and a large, detached garage with 2 bays, new insulation, new metal roof, lights and water! PERFECT for boats, cars, hobby shop or man cave! The HVAC system (heating and air) for the house is just 4 years old and water heater just 3 months old! The home is currently on well water (with new pump!) with city water access. This beauty is located outside city limits but just minutes to Green River Lake, schools, restaurants, parks and shopping. KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Put this one at the top of your list to see and make your FOREVER HOME!

For open house information, contact Jackie Willis Denton, EXIT REALTY BLUEGRASS at 270-789-8879

Copyright © 2022 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-HK10058452)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOsWi_0dcWmWFU00

200 Earthborne Lane, Campbellsville, 42718

2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,243 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Privacy and more! This well-maintained, berm house has a true cabin feel and is move in ready! All appliances are included...washer and dryer as well! Central heat/air is the main air system with a wood burning stove as a secondary heat source. Skylights provide natural light in 2 rooms. Facing Little Meadow Creek, you can hear the peaceful flow of water and enjoy watching the wildlife! This home is located on a dead end street for added privacy! Enjoy a large 2 car garage and oversized outbuilding both equipped with electricity and concrete floors! Approximately 10 minutes to Green River Lake and just a few miles outside of Campbellsville. This quaint home would be great as a permanent residence or vacation home when enjoying the lake! Property is sold as is.

For open house information, contact Jackie Willis Denton, EXIT REALTY BLUEGRASS at 270-789-8879

Copyright © 2022 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-HK10059262)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dNY2T_0dcWmWFU00

1911 Brownington Way, Campbellsville, 42718

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1988

MUST SEE! Absolutely beautiful home located in the Heart of KY. Home has been very tastefully upgraded throughout. 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, an attached garage, laundry room, large yard, and master bedroom and Master bath are just some of the features. WOW-wait to you see the beautiful hardwood floors! You must come see for yourself. Don't miss this opportunity! . White cabinets that so trendy! .. Beautiful interior finishes. Tile new floors in baths & interior paint throughout. Brick and vinyl exterior make for nearly maintenance free living. PLUS+ this home has ample living and storage space. This home has good bones! Be ready to enjoy a warm fire in your new living room by the holidays. You'll love this quiet community. Home has had some updates thru out you will love! Hurry come & check us out. Large great room! Perfect front porch and relaxing spacious deck out back! Incredible proximity to schools parks and shopping. Large laundry room positioned off garage! SS kitchen appliances newer and lovely in kitchen. BIG PLUS--Open kitchen/dining/den! The fireplace just painted to catch your eye as soon as you enter through foyer! Hurry Property screams GREAT LOCATION! Data believed to be correct but not guaranteed. Buyer to verify data prior to offer.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Smith, RHONDA SMITH REALTY INC at 270-789-8570

Copyright © 2022 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-HK10058645)

