These houses are for sale in Campbellsville

75 Tiffany Ave, Buffalo, 42716 4 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Very nice 4 bedroom 2 full bathrooms ,1 1/2 story home with hardwood , tile, an carpet flooring , unfinished walkout basement , storm shelter, front porch an back deck , house sets at the end of the street.

4865 Old Lebanon Rd., Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 3 Baths | $198,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,317 Square Feet | Built in 1984

STOP THE CAR!! This beautiful, brick ranch home is MOVE IN READY featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, FULL unfinished basement with half bath and 2 car parking ready for you to finish with your own special touch, 0.93 acres and a large, detached garage with 2 bays, new insulation, new metal roof, lights and water! PERFECT for boats, cars, hobby shop or man cave! The HVAC system (heating and air) for the house is just 4 years old and water heater just 3 months old! The home is currently on well water (with new pump!) with city water access. This beauty is located outside city limits but just minutes to Green River Lake, schools, restaurants, parks and shopping. KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED! Put this one at the top of your list to see and make your FOREVER HOME!

200 Earthborne Lane, Campbellsville, 42718 2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,243 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Privacy and more! This well-maintained, berm house has a true cabin feel and is move in ready! All appliances are included...washer and dryer as well! Central heat/air is the main air system with a wood burning stove as a secondary heat source. Skylights provide natural light in 2 rooms. Facing Little Meadow Creek, you can hear the peaceful flow of water and enjoy watching the wildlife! This home is located on a dead end street for added privacy! Enjoy a large 2 car garage and oversized outbuilding both equipped with electricity and concrete floors! Approximately 10 minutes to Green River Lake and just a few miles outside of Campbellsville. This quaint home would be great as a permanent residence or vacation home when enjoying the lake! Property is sold as is.

1911 Brownington Way, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1988

MUST SEE! Absolutely beautiful home located in the Heart of KY. Home has been very tastefully upgraded throughout. 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, an attached garage, laundry room, large yard, and master bedroom and Master bath are just some of the features. WOW-wait to you see the beautiful hardwood floors! You must come see for yourself. Don't miss this opportunity! . White cabinets that so trendy! .. Beautiful interior finishes. Tile new floors in baths & interior paint throughout. Brick and vinyl exterior make for nearly maintenance free living. PLUS+ this home has ample living and storage space. This home has good bones! Be ready to enjoy a warm fire in your new living room by the holidays. You'll love this quiet community. Home has had some updates thru out you will love! Hurry come & check us out. Large great room! Perfect front porch and relaxing spacious deck out back! Incredible proximity to schools parks and shopping. Large laundry room positioned off garage! SS kitchen appliances newer and lovely in kitchen. BIG PLUS--Open kitchen/dining/den! The fireplace just painted to catch your eye as soon as you enter through foyer! Hurry Property screams GREAT LOCATION! Data believed to be correct but not guaranteed. Buyer to verify data prior to offer.

