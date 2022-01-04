ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

Check out these homes on the Crescent City market now

Crescent City News Watch
Crescent City News Watch
 2 days ago

(Crescent City, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Crescent City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Bfh6_0dcWmSia00

2510 Us Hwy 199 #20, Crescent City, 95531

2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Mobile Home | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Welcome to sunny Hiouchi!! This double wide 2/2 trailer is one of few located in this park. Home has new vinyl windows and slider door, a newer mini split heat pump, front deck and also has a wood burning stove. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet & bath, laundry is located continently in the hallway. Kitchen has taller countertops with a built in oven & stove top. A great sized back yard perfect for a beautiful garden. New owner would have to be approved by park. Make sure to stop by and view today!!

For open house information, contact CANDACE FORSHT, FINIGAN REAL ESTATE at 707-464-7367

Copyright © 2022 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210422)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESXic_0dcWmSia00

2051 Low Divide, Crescent City, 95531

1 Bed 1 Bath | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 640 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Mountain home, off grid paradise. Home is on a 30 acre parcel with stunning views of the mountains, and ocean. Custom cabinets in kitchen, very cozy home with wood stove, propane appliances, solar panels and batteries. Property has raised garden beds, greenhouses, shop, workshop, separate lazy bath house, covered wood storage. Property is zoned Timber preserve. Absolutely beautiful place.

For open house information, contact Grant Eberly, MING TREE REAL ESTATE at 707-464-9741

Copyright © 2022 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210543)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwCS5_0dcWmSia00

460 Darby, Crescent City, 95531

4 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,067 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Super cute 4 bedroom 2 bath home sold with 2 additional adjacent partials. This home has an open concept with a huge living space, and kitchen. The custom kitchen has lots of storage space, a bar and a beautiful island with butcher block built in. Enjoy its classic claw tub or its enormous Master Suite. Theres lots of space for animals, gardening and a seasonal creek that runs through the property. From the living room you can make your way to it's large cellar which leads you to its shop. See Virtual Tour.

For open house information, contact Angel Verdugo, Alder Point Real Estate Inc at 707-460-6220

Copyright © 2022 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210526)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6gt2_0dcWmSia00

2350 Parkway, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,984 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Very nice home located among the redwoods in a desirable location. The property is 0.83 acre with block and wrought iron fencing and nice landscaping. Interior has new paint, some new flooring, kitchen hardwood floors are refurbished. There is a large garden window, large pantry, island has a down draft cook top. The oven is built in. The master suite has a full bathroom, walk-in closet, attached sunroom. Bonus room has no closet. There is an enclosed storage room and 858' Shop/garage that needs work.

For open house information, contact Donna DeWolf, Reel Properties at 707-460-6425

Copyright © 2022 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210575)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crescent City, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Propane#Gardening#Housing List#Finigan Real Estate#Virtual Tour
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City, CA
200
Followers
518
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crescent City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy