Check out these homes on the Crescent City market now

2510 Us Hwy 199 #20, Crescent City, 95531 2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Mobile Home | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Welcome to sunny Hiouchi!! This double wide 2/2 trailer is one of few located in this park. Home has new vinyl windows and slider door, a newer mini split heat pump, front deck and also has a wood burning stove. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet & bath, laundry is located continently in the hallway. Kitchen has taller countertops with a built in oven & stove top. A great sized back yard perfect for a beautiful garden. New owner would have to be approved by park. Make sure to stop by and view today!!

For open house information, contact CANDACE FORSHT, FINIGAN REAL ESTATE at 707-464-7367

2051 Low Divide, Crescent City, 95531 1 Bed 1 Bath | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 640 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Mountain home, off grid paradise. Home is on a 30 acre parcel with stunning views of the mountains, and ocean. Custom cabinets in kitchen, very cozy home with wood stove, propane appliances, solar panels and batteries. Property has raised garden beds, greenhouses, shop, workshop, separate lazy bath house, covered wood storage. Property is zoned Timber preserve. Absolutely beautiful place.

For open house information, contact Grant Eberly, MING TREE REAL ESTATE at 707-464-9741

460 Darby, Crescent City, 95531 4 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,067 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Super cute 4 bedroom 2 bath home sold with 2 additional adjacent partials. This home has an open concept with a huge living space, and kitchen. The custom kitchen has lots of storage space, a bar and a beautiful island with butcher block built in. Enjoy its classic claw tub or its enormous Master Suite. Theres lots of space for animals, gardening and a seasonal creek that runs through the property. From the living room you can make your way to it's large cellar which leads you to its shop. See Virtual Tour.

For open house information, contact Angel Verdugo, Alder Point Real Estate Inc at 707-460-6220

2350 Parkway, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,984 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Very nice home located among the redwoods in a desirable location. The property is 0.83 acre with block and wrought iron fencing and nice landscaping. Interior has new paint, some new flooring, kitchen hardwood floors are refurbished. There is a large garden window, large pantry, island has a down draft cook top. The oven is built in. The master suite has a full bathroom, walk-in closet, attached sunroom. Bonus room has no closet. There is an enclosed storage room and 858' Shop/garage that needs work.

For open house information, contact Donna DeWolf, Reel Properties at 707-460-6425