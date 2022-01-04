Check out these homes on the Watertown market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

(Watertown, SD) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Watertown. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22KKmm_0dcWmP4P00

4612 Southwestern Dr, Watertown, 57201

7 Beds 5 Baths | $1,099,999 | Single Family Residence | 6,596 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Enjoy the ''Phenomenal Views'' of Pelican Lake. This 7 bedroom 4 -1/2 bath home sits on 2 acres with over 6500+ square feet. Its a peaceful retreat as it offers beautiful views while still perfect for entertaining family and friends. There is a concrete patio, outdoor gas fireplace, outdoor grill, and hot tub to name a few. When you walk through the front door you will be welcomed by the Grand Staircase which will lead you upstairs to both wings. The right wing includes a guest suite. The left wing has 2 bedrooms, a Jack and Jill bathroom, and its own laundry area. The main level consists of engineered hardwood floors throughout. The Kitchen is bright and cheery with light cabinets and granite countertops. The center island not only offers additional counterspace but also storage along with the pantry. The eat in kitchen offers an array of windows with stunning views of the lake. Just to much to talk about, you need to come see all the great details.

For open house information, contact Tony Cady, Market First Real Estate at 605-940-6601

Copyright © 2022 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22105416)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHlWr_0dcWmP4P00

412 13Th St Ne, Watertown, 57201

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,732 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Equity building opportunity in Watertown! This ranch style home offers 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor with a family room, 2 additional rooms and 3/4 bath in the basement. Double attached garage, spacious backyard with patio, central air and metal siding. Located close to Lake Area Technical College and Harper Park. Sold AS-IS. This property may qualify for Seller Financing (Vendee).

For open house information, contact Margue Fenner, Realty Center, Inc. at 605-360-7806

Copyright © 2022 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22107252)

See more property details

