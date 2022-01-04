Take a look at these homes on the market in West Plains

(West Plains, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in West Plains. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

813 Webster Avenue, West Plains, 65775 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,383 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Beautiful home on a large lot with a detached garage and LOOK at the Fall colors! Renovations began on this beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath home but were not finished. Home is being sold ''as is'' with many of the materials included. Original hardwood floors, wide trim, and taller ceilings make it so nostalgic! The photos are recent and show the current condition of the home. It won't take too much to finish this one! Priced to sell!

For open house information, contact Stacy J Matherly, Keller Williams Southern Missouri Realty at 417-962-4711

1405 4Th Street, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,126 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Just Move Right In! This newly renovated 3-bedroom, 1-bath home in West Plains, Mo. conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and medical facilities. Would make for a perfect starter home, investment property or if you're just looking to downsize. Updates include new windows and lighting, hickory kitchen cabinets, new bathroom vanity, tile floor and tile tub surround, fresh paint throughout! Carpet and laminate over hardwood in bedrooms living room and hallway as well as an 8x12 storage building. Come check it out!

For open house information, contact Teresa D. Guilliams, Vantage Real Estate Group, LLC at 417-255-1500

1609 Sunset Terrace, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,898 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Lets look at this lovely 3 bedroom ranch on 2.59 acres m/l inside city limits! Home has full unfinished basement with plumbing for additional bath and tons of storage, central heat & air and maintenance free exterior. Property includes 3 outbuildings for workshop/storage or could be converted to studio/apartment with some work. Great location at the edge of city limits on a paved street with city utilities and possibilities of development or your private home with enough land to add a rental home and plenty of space for gardens and recreational areas!

For open house information, contact Dedra Lonon, RE/MAX Connection at 417-257-7005

2605 Paula Drive, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,586 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Wayhaven subdivision. Home is all electric with brand new heating and air installed in August 2021. Beautiful brick, wood burning fireplace in the living room. Walk out back deck, perfect for cooking out in your fully fenced backyard. Kitchen appliances included.

For open house information, contact Rachel McDonald, Keller Williams Tri-Lakes - WP at 417-336-4999