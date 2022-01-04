House-hunt Oxford: What’s on the market

(OXFORD, NC) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Oxford area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

If you’re Oxford-curious, take a look at these listings today:

106 Carolina Avenue, Henderson, 27536 3 Beds 3 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,429 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Come and view this beautifully fully renovated home. Since 2018 this home has been carefully updated with practically everything. All new plumbing, HVAC, electrical, new roof, flooring, and window replacements. This home has custom features that give this quaint home big character. We would love for you to come and see your new home waiting for you!!!

4304 S Greg Allen Way, Oxford, 27565 3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,345 Square Feet | Built in 2022

CUSTOM BUILT RANCH PLAN W/UPSTAIRS BONUS & LOFT! Luxury HWD Style Flooring Thru Main Living! Kit: Granite Ctops, Cstm Cabs w/Crown Trim, SS Appls, Center Island w/Breakfast Bar, Pantry! Open to Dining w/Slider to Screened Porch w/Vaulted Ceiling! Master: w/Foyer Entry & Plush Carpet! MBath: Tile Floor, Dual Vanity w/Cultured Marble, Cstm Cabs, Soaking Tub, Walk in Shower w/Bench & Huge WIC! FamRm: Vaulted Ceiling, Cstm Srrnd Gas Log FP w/Mantle! 2nd Floor Bonus & Loft! Unf Walk in Storage!

8653 Nc 15 Highway, Bullock, 27507 2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,490 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Lovely brick ranch with country Living. This great home would be a perfect starter home or one level retirement retreat. The large living area is perfect for family time. separate dining area for entertaining. 23'x23' covered carport as well as 23'x15 patio area makes for a great grilling area rain or shine! Rocking chair front porch. Just a few miles from Kerr Lake, and 15 mins to Oxford or Clarksville! Showings will start Tuesday 1/4.

557 Robert Rowland Road, Oxford, 27537 4 Beds 3 Baths | $897,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,756 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Private rural location surrounded by crop land. Home has 50 acres, 2 homes and barn yard.

