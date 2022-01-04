ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, MS

Check out these houses for sale in Greenwood

Greenwood News Beat
Greenwood News Beat
 2 days ago

(GREENWOOD, MS) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Greenwood listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39VTmD_0dcWmI8Y00

1204 Peggy Lane, Greenwood, 38930

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,478 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Fabulous, updated, and move-in ready! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is in an ideal location. Features include granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless appliances, carpeted bedrooms, central heating and cooling, a front porch and screened back porch. Call today and take advantage of this amazing opportunity!

For open house information, contact Elecia Elmore, Powers Properties at 662-374-4428

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17j3Bc_0dcWmI8Y00

205 Riverside Drive, Greenwood, 38930

4 Beds 2 Baths | $193,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,225 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Renovated cottage with lots of light, beautiful hardwood floors, chic lighting fixtures, updated kitchen and baths, wood burning fireplace with gas starter, and huge utility room. 4th bedroom would make a nice study and connects with beautiful bedroom which was added 2018. Enjoy the outdoors from the screened porch or in the large fenced backyard.

For open house information, contact Pam Powers, Powers Properties at 662-374-4428

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzz61_0dcWmI8Y00

308 East Jefferson, Greenwood, 38930

2 Beds 2 Baths | $134,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,643 Square Feet | Built in 1951

This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a wonderful neighborhood with beautiful, mature oak trees. With soaring 9 foot ceilings, the home features nice closets, updated bathrooms, and a custom kitchen with granite countertops. The family room has lots of natural light and French doors which lead into a large open porch with vaulted ceiling. The home is perfect for entertaining!

For open house information, contact John Stewart, Short Street Realty, LLC at 662-299-0853

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipNSP_0dcWmI8Y00

1206 Poplar Street, Greenwood, 38930

3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Master Suite totally updated w/stained glass in master bath. Hardwood floors, fireplace in living room & master bedroom. Mster Bedroom can also double as gameroom/family room

For open house information, contact Tish Goodman, Bowie Realty at 662-455-9333

