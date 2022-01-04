Blue Jays Invite Infielder Gosuke Katoh to 2022 Spring Training
The 27-year-old utility man batted .306 with an .862 OPS in Triple A last season.
The Blue Jays have signed infielder Gosuke Katoh to a minor league contract with an invite to 2022 Spring Training, the team announced Tuesday.View the original article to see embedded media.
A second-round draft pick in 2013 by the Yankees, the 27-year-old slashed .306/.388/.474 with eight home runs and 42 RBI in 114 games with the El Paso Chihuahuas, San Diego's Triple A affiliate, during the 2021 season.
Beyond his stellar year in the minors, Katoh could be a practical fit on the Blue Jays bench in 2022 if he makes the team. He's a left-handed hitter with experience playing every infield position and both corner outfield spots, though Katoh is primarily a second baseman.
Katoh becomes the eighth player to sign a minor league deal with Toronto this offseason.
The Blue Jays are scheduled to play their first Spring Training game on February 26, should the MLB lockout resolve itself before then.
