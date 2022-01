Peter Navarro has long been a peculiar member of Donald Trump's team. Even the circumstances in which the conspiratorial economist joined the Republican's operation was odd. In 2016, then-candidate Trump directed Jared Kushner to help bolster his views on China. The son-in-law went to Amazon.com, was impressed by the title of a book Navarro wrote, and cold-called him. Navarro joined Team Trump as an economic adviser soon after.

