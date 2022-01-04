On the hunt for a home in Athens? These houses are on the market

(Athens, TN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Athens. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1404 Johnson Street, Etowah, 37331 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1962

3Bedroom 2Bath home completely remodeled with all new appliances. Come enjoy the views of Starr Mountain.

1705 Ingleside Avenue, Athens, 37303 2 Beds 2 Baths | $67,860 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Cash sale only. This property is being marketed occupied. The interior of the property cannot be accessed. The foreclosure has already been completed for this property. The purchaser is responsible for the eviction process. When viewing the property please do not disturb the occupant. The Seller is the USDA.

303 Blount Street, Athens, 37303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,972 Square Feet | Built in 1902

Call today to book your private tour of this beautifully kept early 1900s home! This home boasts great curb appeal as well as super convenient location to TWC, local dining, shopping, and great access to highways and interstate. The detached garage provides added storage and can double as a workshop. Imagine lots front porch sitting, visiting with neighbors and lovely evening walks. Walk inside this Victorian charmer, but before you do, take a look at the stunning stained glass above the front door. Inside you will see a great foyer with steps leading toward the two upstairs bedrooms and bath where you'll find a beautiful, functional claw foot tub. Downstairs boasts a living room fireplace and a great, welcoming retreat from the cares of life. Enjoy entertaining in the formal dining room, while the galley kitchen boasts lots of storage space as well as a breakfast nook. The bonus room has limitless potential as a library/reading nook/play/craft area and leads to the laundry room. Don't miss out on this one. Call before it's gone!

300 Alabama Avenue, Etowah, 37331 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Great 1 level beautifully remodeled home! Come take a look before it's gone! Great yard, Nice back deck, Porch Swing on front porch. Great Kitchen! Don't miss it!

