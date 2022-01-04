ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Athens? These houses are on the market

Athens Digest
Athens Digest
 2 days ago

(Athens, TN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Athens. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWql9_0dcWmDiv00

1404 Johnson Street, Etowah, 37331

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1962

3Bedroom 2Bath home completely remodeled with all new appliances. Come enjoy the views of Starr Mountain.

For open house information, contact John Bohannon, Bid to Buy Auction and Realty- Athens at 423-745-7359

Copyright © 2022 River Counties Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RCARTN-20217032)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bXSV_0dcWmDiv00

1705 Ingleside Avenue, Athens, 37303

2 Beds 2 Baths | $67,860 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Cash sale only. This property is being marketed occupied. The interior of the property cannot be accessed. The foreclosure has already been completed for this property. The purchaser is responsible for the eviction process. When viewing the property please do not disturb the occupant. The Seller is the USDA.

For open house information, contact Elisha Wooden, Select Realty Professionals at 423-559-5590

Copyright © 2022 River Counties Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RCARTN-20216764)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nfjxq_0dcWmDiv00

303 Blount Street, Athens, 37303

3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,972 Square Feet | Built in 1902

Call today to book your private tour of this beautifully kept early 1900s home! This home boasts great curb appeal as well as super convenient location to TWC, local dining, shopping, and great access to highways and interstate. The detached garage provides added storage and can double as a workshop. Imagine lots front porch sitting, visiting with neighbors and lovely evening walks. Walk inside this Victorian charmer, but before you do, take a look at the stunning stained glass above the front door. Inside you will see a great foyer with steps leading toward the two upstairs bedrooms and bath where you'll find a beautiful, functional claw foot tub. Downstairs boasts a living room fireplace and a great, welcoming retreat from the cares of life. Enjoy entertaining in the formal dining room, while the galley kitchen boasts lots of storage space as well as a breakfast nook. The bonus room has limitless potential as a library/reading nook/play/craft area and leads to the laundry room. Don't miss out on this one. Call before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Michelle Swafford, Re/Max Experience at 423-790-3086

Copyright © 2022 River Counties Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RCARTN-20217018)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsxtZ_0dcWmDiv00

300 Alabama Avenue, Etowah, 37331

2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Great 1 level beautifully remodeled home! Come take a look before it's gone! Great yard, Nice back deck, Porch Swing on front porch. Great Kitchen! Don't miss it!

For open house information, contact John Sanders Jr., Crye-leike Realtors- Ooltewah at 423-238-5440

Copyright © 2022 River Counties Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RCARTN-20214605)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

Athens Digest

Athens Digest

Athens, TN
ABOUT

With Athens Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

