Marshfield, WI

Check out these homes on the Marshfield market now

Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
 2 days ago

(Marshfield, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Marshfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWGia_0dcWmCqC00

300 Bluebird Lane, Marshfield, 54449

3 Beds 3 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,034 Square Feet | Built in None

Look no more! Your dream home is HERE! This 3 BD, 2.5 BA ranch has a floor plan you will love. Kitchen / dinette has gorgeous tile flooring plus deck access and views of your backyard. Enter then into your cathedral ceiling living room and cozy up to your gas fireplace. Master BD has generous size walk in closet and bath. All appliances are included and your laundry is the main level too! This is a great home for one level living plus the partially finished basement for a teen/family hangout, office, or home gym. Nice size storage area too. Located in a quiet neighborhood with walking paths nearby.

For open house information, contact JENI SCHOENHERR, FIRST WEBER at 800-746-9464

Copyright © 2022 Central Wisconsin MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWBRWI-22106695)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DGXPx_0dcWmCqC00

8492 Trout Drive, Marshfield, 54449

3 Beds 2 Baths | $394,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,330 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Toast The New Year in this gorgeous all brick farmhouse. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath has been completely updated throughout the years. Walking in the front door you will be greeted by beautiful hardwood floors and open concept between dining & living room. A few steps will take you into the updated kitchen by Kitchen Connect with quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, hardwood floors and built in bench with storage. The family room located on the main level has gas fireplace with patio doors that lead to the cover wraparound porch. Upper level has 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and an spacious bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower. The third level attic is great for storage or finish it off as a bonus room for a getaway from for some quiet time. Walk out basement has lots of storage, radon remediation system, 200 amp service and laundry. Like a private park? Gardens, fruit trees, shade trees & greenhouse are part of this beautiful setting. This home also has two car detached garage and a shed that has plenty a storage/workshop area and the entire 2.63 acres in fenced.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Spaeth, NextHome Hub City at 715-898-1060

Copyright © 2022 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-193518)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20OdGW_0dcWmCqC00

715 E Blodgett Street, Marshfield, 54449

2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 628 Square Feet | Built in None

The official rent buster for 2022...start your year out by investing in your own home!!! This 2 bdrm 1 bath home has been nicely maintained with new garage roof in 2018, house roof 2007, updated electrical, water heater is being installed next week!!! This home features in floor heating throughout the home and is handicap accessible(lift). Let's make 2022 the year we say goodbye to the landlord gig.

For open house information, contact JULIE JOHNSRUD, SUCCESS REALTY INC at 715-389-1225

Copyright © 2022 Central Wisconsin MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWBRWI-22106539)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8iHy_0dcWmCqC00

1216 W Ives Street, Marshfield, 54449

4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,645 Square Feet | Built in 2021

STYLED TO PLEASE! Check out this new construction 4 BR 2.5 BA home boasting over 2600 square feet located on Marshfield's Westside, in the Forest Ridge subdivision. Upon entering you'll notice the windowed wall and soaring ceilings with a floor-to-ceiling black shiplap fireplace accent. The kitchen offers a recipe for success! Custom cabinets, quartz countertops, black stainless-steel appliances, backsplash, under cabinet lighting, walk-in pantry, and eat at island with sink situated for easy entertaining. Sun-filled dinette opens to both the living room and kitchen and leads to the back deck overlooking the yard. Mature pines line the west side of the home. This sumptuous master bedroom is as inviting during the daytime as it is after dark. Stunning en-suite features heated tile floors, custom tile shower, soaker tub, and hickory dual vanity with quartz tops. Barrier-free entry from the garage leads to mudroom with custom cubbies and washer/dryer hook-ups. Half bath is off kitchen and garage. Custom metal railing leads to the second story with a reading nook overlooking the living room. All three guest bedrooms are oversized and offer huge walk-in closets. Oversized guest bath also with dual vanity. The bonus room above the garage is the ideal workout room, playroom, or gaming room. Basement is waiting to be finished to your liking - room for a family room, egress for 5th bedroom or home office, and is plumbed for a third bathroom. Tie a red ribbon on the front door and have the best present for the new year! Close to parks, walking trails, and medical complex. This is a must-see! *Lawn to be escrowed and finished when weather permits. *Licensee Interest

For open house information, contact Ashley Fredrick, NextHome Hub City at 715-898-1060

Copyright © 2022 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-193953)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Marshfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

