House-hunt Gainesville: What’s on the market

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Looking for a house in Gainesville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Gainesville listings:

1317 Cherry Street, Gainesville, 76240 3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,637 Square Feet | Built in 2018

MOVE-IN READY!! Hardly lived in beautiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1 Large Living Area with a Lot of Windows, open floor plan. Kitchen has 42-Inch Upper Cabinets and open Island. Large walk-In closet in Master Bath, His -Hers vanity in master bath, large bath tub shower. Carper in rooms, tile through out the rest of the house. Large W-D room, 2 car garage, fenced yard. Roof has 30-Year Shingles. Foam Encapsulated Insulation in attic - Very Energy Efficient!! Text or Call if any questions (316)299-1520

For open house information, contact Alejandra Silva, EXP REALTY at 888-519-7431

901 W Star Street, Gainesville, 76240 2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 957 Square Feet | Built in 1977

First time home buyers or downsizing buyers-This is the place for you! The property sits on a large 0.40 sq. ft. lot and offers open living and dining area, 2 bedrooms, with a large screened in back porch, firepit; large backyard sprinkled with trees and a store building. The current owner moved in in 2014. Since that time owner added the screened in back porch, added all new flooring thur-out the home; new counter tops and back splash; updated cabinets and installed new vanity and mirror in bathroom!

For open house information, contact Patsy Hacker Fathom Realty, LLC

300 Kiowa Drive N, Lake Kiowa, 76240 3 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1994

What a View! Home situated on large corner lot overlooking the #5 green with a view of the lake. Top of the line builder features raised ceilings, skylights, custom cabinets cabinets with granite, & brick fireplace with gas logs. Oversized separate master suite boast with sitting area, spacious bath with duel vanities, garden tub, separate shower and oversized closet. French doors open to sunroom with skylights adjacent to extra large utility area with built-in desk and built-in sewing or hobby area. Oversized garage with golf cart area, closet & sink. Abundant parking with circle drive and additional parker in rear. Compressor & garage door opener recent replaced.

For open house information, contact Linda Keeney, Lake Kiowa Premiere at 940-665-3300

401 County Road 199, Gainesville, 76240 1 Bed 1 Bath | $239,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Super Cool, Little Cozy Barniminium with a cabin like feel!!! On over 2.5 acres with tons of mature trees, and endless possibilities awaits you. This one bedroom, 1 Bath is Perfect For a Weekender or a Money Maker or FULL Time living !! Come for a visit, this hard to find rural waterfront property WILL NOT disappoint. Come One Come ALL !!!!!

For open house information, contact Tabatha Polley, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 940-484-9411