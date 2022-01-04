House hunt Troy: See what’s on the market now
(Troy, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Troy will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
Pending Country Life On Acres,But Close To Town. This Large Home With Metal Roof Has 2 Br/ 2 Baths,Living,Dining,Den,Laundry Room,And Kitchen Upstairs. The Basement Has 2 Br/1 Bath & Safe Room. Kitchen,Den And Finished Basement Have Ceramic Tile With Living,Dining And Bedrooms Having Beautiful Hardwood Floors. The 8.62 Acres Are Mostly Pasture With 30' X 30' Storage Building Or Barn.,Under Contract This Large Home/ Metal Roof And 30' X 30' Barn On 8.62 Ac Of Mostly Pastures Will Fit Your Needs. The Home Was Built By Whaley Construction And Has A Safe Room In The Basement. There's Beautiful Hardwood Floors In The Upstairs Br's,Living And Dining. The Kitchen,Den,Basement & Laundry Have Ceramic Tile. Granite Countertops,Tile Backsplash & Stainless Appliances Convey.
For open house information, contact LUCILLE BLAIR, ACTION REALTY OF TROY at 334-566-1177
Great House With So Much Potential Located Just A Few Minutes From Town.,A Great House With So Much Potential! This Property Has 2 Bedrooms,2 Bathrooms,An Office/Den,And A Large 2 Car Garage With Work Space And Plenty Of Storage! There Is A Large Yard With 3 Storage Buildings That Stay With The Property. Call Jojo Meredith Today At 334-268-1583 To Schedule Your Showing.
For open house information, contact Jojo Meredith, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765
1920'S bungalow in need of some love. Within the Goshen community.
For open house information, contact Darcy Peoples, At Home Realty Services, LLC at 334-389-4273
Beautifully Cared For One-level Handicap Accessible Brick Home. Walk-in Through The Sunroom To The Living/Dining Space.there Are 2 Master Bedrooms With Large Bathrooms & Closets The 3rd Bedroom Is In The Hallway And A Half Bath. The Kitchen Is Located Next To The 2 Car Garage With Easy Access For Bringing In Groceries And Lots Of Extra Storage Space. Nice Screened-in Back Patio Great For Relaxing.
For open house information, contact Brittney Linzey, ADVANTAGE REALTY at 334-566-9907
Comments / 0