Homes for sale in Abingdon: New listings

(ABINGDON, VA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Abingdon listings:

32289 Hawke Rd, Meadowview, 24361 3 Beds 0 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,052 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Close to 10 acres mini-farm with a 1900's farm house. Several single wide trailers are on the property but not habitable. This property has the potential, with zoning approval, to be used as a trailer park, camper sites or as it is now for cattle, horses or planting a garden. Property being sold as a whole but has 3 tax map numbers, 025B 1 2 4, 025B 1 3 12, 025B 1 6 32281.

For open house information, contact Kay Osborne, United Country Blue Ridge Land & Auction at 276-698-3115

158 Stonewall Hts., Abingdon, 24210 4 Beds 4 Baths | $519,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,674 Square Feet | Built in 1920

An Abingdon classic. 1920's quality, 2020's style and upgrades. High ceilings, crown molding, brick gas/wood burning fire place with mantle, large windows providing natural light, and French doors. New Kitchen, wiring, plumbing, first floor master and laundry, interior and exterior paint, have all been updated or added within last year and a half. Unfinished basement has new sheetrock and joins drive under garage with shop area. Small level front yard, gently sloping back yard with brick steps to access town walking trail. Newly paved driveway. Spacious rear deck. Premium neighborhood location for schools and everything town living offers. Mature landscaping with limited maintenance. Price per square foot less than neighborhood comparisons.

For open house information, contact Mark Altizer, BHHS Jones Property Group VA at 276-628-2618

19215 Old Jonesboro Rd. Road, Abingdon, 24211 7 Beds 6 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,144 Square Feet | Built in 1846

These houses don't come along everyday! Here is your chance to own a unique property on the historic registry. This1846 built home has 7 bedrooms and 6 bath with inground pool is awaiting it's new owner. This property has many updates including but not limited to: new electrical, new appliances, granite and soap stone countertops, subway tile backsplash, gas water heater, copper plumbing, HVAC(3) installed in 2018. Inground pool was installed in 2011 and is heated by propane heat. Roof was installed 2011. This home is sure to check all the boxes. From the Maxwell house history to the Fox's selling to Janson in 2007 both operating it as a bed & breakfast. This house has been loved by many and could be your piece of history. The butcher block in the kitchen is around 150 years old as it came out of the old A & P grocery store. The built-ins are from St. Paul Drug at least 150+ years old. Both chandeliers are from1825-1830 era. If walls could talk, the stories would be amazing! Don't forget about the guest house, complete with an indoor gymnasium. Could be used as a mother in law suite with a little TLC. You have over 3 acres near the town of Abingdon with a creek and plenty of room to roam. Also a detached 3 car garage for all your storage needs. The tranquil garden area is perfect for after your long days at the office. This house has too much to offer or mention. Come and own your piece of history today!

For open house information, contact HEATHER FIELDS, MATT SMITH REALTY at 276-477-1500

25278 Wexmouth Dr., Abingdon, 24211 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This property is well located to schools and to all of Abingdon's amenities and approximately four miles from Interstate 81. Well located to The Spear Head Trail and home of the World Famous Barter Theater. Its approximately twenty minutes from Bristol Motor Speedway as well at well located to Johnson City and Kingsport Tn. This property offers an opportunity for nice starter or retirement home. Lot is easily mowed and there is a fenced area in back for a pet. MOTIVATED SELLER!!!!

For open house information, contact RD Snead, eXp Realty at 866-825-7169