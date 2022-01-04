ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms, CA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Twentynine Palms

 2 days ago

(Twentynine Palms, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Twentynine Palms. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

73230 Two Mile Road, 29 Palms, 92277

1 Bed 1 Bath | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 930 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Retro, adobe style house on 10 acres! Located in town yet super private. Mature palm trees, dynamic views of the desert, kiva style fireplace, and lots of potential for additional houses or structures.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Poland, Coldwell Banker Roadrunner at 760-365-8880

Copyright © 2022 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-JT21209252)

766 Mockingbird Lane, Joshua Tree, 92252

2 Beds 1 Bath | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 872 Square Feet | Built in 1959

GORGEOUS NEWLY RENOVATED HOME SITTING ON 2.5 ACRES OF SECLUDED DESERT.. HOME FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS PLUS BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USE AS AN OFFICE, 1 BATHROOM, NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW LG A/C + HEAT SYSTEM , NEW WINDOWS, NEW TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, FREST PAINT IN/OUT, NEW ELECTRICAL WIRE, FRONT PORCH IS COMPLETELY NEW, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE PLUS STORAGE SHED..IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A GETAWAY FROM THE HUSTLE OF THE CITY AND HAVING PEACEFUL SECLUSION WITH WIDE OPEN SPACE, THEN LOOK NO FURTHER..

For open house information, contact JOSE LUNA, Town & Country Real Estate at 909-953-8300

Copyright © 2022 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-EV21234690)

61974 Terrace Drive, Joshua Tree, 92252

4 Beds 1 Bath | $499,888 | Single Family Residence | 1,182 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom Joshua Tree home- close to everything. This move-in ready dream home is located less than six miles to Joshua Tree National Park, and it's walking distance (less than a mile) to Joshua Tree Visitors Center, Groceries, Restaurants, Joshua Tree Brewery and Joshua Tree Coffee Company. This home has been remodeled top to bottom and is practically new! New roof, new garage door, new windows, new water heater, new exterior paint and new siding on the exterior. The interior has a brand new kitchen and the new appliances are included in the price. Fresh paint throughout the home covers freshly textured walls and ceilings. New flooring throughout the home with all doors and door jams new. The bathroom is freshly tiled with new fixtures and a new tub. The backyard is landscaped to enjoy your desert evenings.

For open house information, contact Dawn Anderson, Midas Realty Group at 714-932-1746

Copyright © 2022 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-OC22000011)

103 Lear Avenue, 29 Palms, 92277

1 Bed 0 Bath | $89,000 | Cabin | 280 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Pink cabin for sale with paid water meter and electric. Some may say, "What is this?" Others may instinctively know what this is - and run for it. Bravo! Sale is cash only. The stars are worth the price of admission.

For open house information, contact Stephen Buchanan, 29 Palms Realty at 760-361-2900

Copyright © 2022 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-JT21180861)

