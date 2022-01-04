ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Condo-hunt Sequim: See what's on the market now

Sequim News Alert
 2 days ago

(SEQUIM, WA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Sequim condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Sequim, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cy3em_0dcWm5kM00

133-C Hilltop Drive, Sequim, 98382

2 Beds 2 Baths | $337,000 | Condominium | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in 1981

HUD Home! Beautiful one-level 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo on the Sunland Golf Course. Home has a large master bedroom and living/dining area with Propane Fireplace. The living room skylights provide fantastic natural lighting. Enjoy the deck for those outdoor BBQs with this easy, low maintenance lifestyle. FHA Case # 561-875019. HUD Home Sold "AS IS" by elec. bid only. Property available 11-24-21. Bids due by 12-05-21 11:59 PM Central Time then daily until sold. Insured. Eligible for FHA 203K.

For open house information, contact Patti Morris, JACE Real Estate at 360-417-8585

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEgL1_0dcWm5kM00

419 E Front Street, Unit #A, Port Angeles, 98362

3 Beds 2 Baths | $579,000 | Condominium | 1,842 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Stunning views of the Port Angeles Harbor, Ediz Hook, Mt. Baker and Victoria from this 1 level condo within the heart of town. Primary suite with walk-in tile shower and 2 guest bedrooms with a shared bathroom. Natural light in the main living space with floor to ceiling windows to watch the abundant ship traffic. Enjoy the beautiful sunrises and sunsets, captivatingly close views and sounds. Detached 1 car garage plus 1 on-site parking space & a basement storage unit. Blocks to the Coho Ferry terminal.

For open house information, contact Kelly Johnson, Windermere Port Angeles at 360-457-0456

