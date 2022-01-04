House-hunt Erie: What’s on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMxkk_0dcWm4rd00

2404 Colonial Avenue, Erie, 16506

2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Wonderful SW Millcreek location on 80' lot with 30X30 pole building to use as garage, or storage!3rd bedroom converted to large master bedroom with multiple closets. Lovingly maintained, well landscaped yard with covered rear patio. Covered potting area in rear yard. White kitchen, porcelain kitchen sink, gleaming hardwoods, plus finished lower level family room with potential shower area. Love this location!

For open house information, contact Sherri Heasley, Weichert Realtors - The Pro Group at 814-825-7761

Copyright © 2022 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30F6MJ_0dcWm4rd00

358 W 19Th Street, Erie, 16502

2 Beds 1 Bath | $33,900 | Single Family Residence | 909 Square Feet | Built in 1867

One Story, 2 Bedroom. 3rd Bedroom Converted to Laundry Room. Includes Separate Lot - Index #19-060-009.0-224.00 - Taxes Are - $40.00. See Also MLS # 156894.

For open house information, contact Jenn Hills, Coldwell Banker Select - Airport at 814-838-2299

Copyright © 2022 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2llJfw_0dcWm4rd00

5602 King Road, Erie, 16509

3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,131 Square Feet | Built in 1964

ONE STORY EASY LIVING IN LOW TRAFFIC, CENTRAL MILLCREEK! THIS 3 BEDROOM RANCH HOME FEATURES REMODELED KITCHEN & FULL BATH PLUS FAMILY ROOM ADDITION ALL BY SKIP KNOLL. KITCHEN HAS CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, GARDEN WINDOW & PLENTY OF STORAGE. FULL BATH W/CORIAN COUNTERTOPS & ADDITIONAL CERAMIC SHOWER. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT BEDROOMS, LIVING & DINING ROOMS, SOME UNDER CARPET. VINYL WINDOWS THROUGHOUT HOME, GLASS BLOCK WINDOWS IN LARGE, FULL BASEMENT! CONVENIENT 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY. 1 YEAR HOME WARRANTY!

For open house information, contact Fred Amendola, Keller Williams Realty at 814-833-9500

Copyright © 2022 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3324eJ_0dcWm4rd00

2815 German Street, Erie, 16504

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,478 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Beautiful well maintained 2 story home. Just move right in. Back deck with above ground pool. Solid brick home it's a must see.

For open house information, contact Donald Krayeski, Keller Williams Realty at 814-833-9500

Copyright © 2022 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS.

