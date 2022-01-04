ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out these homes on the Madisonville market now

(Madisonville, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Madisonville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

95 S Russell Drive, Madisonville, 42431

4 Beds 3 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in None

Newly updated House with a FULL FINISHED Basement. Tons of square footage. Total 2400sq Ft counting the basement. Newly remodeled Kitchen. New floors and paint in basement. 2 bedrooms downstairs with a bathroom. And 2 Bedrooms and 2 baths on Main Level. Big Living room with nice floors. All Bedrooms are Large. Water Heater and HVAC is only 4 years old. Move in Ready. Nice Big Closets. Nice Deck that you enter from down below or from the Kitchen area. if you need a home with lots of space this is the one for you. Call Josh Parish w/ L. Steve Castlen Realtors fro an Appt. 270-871-4126

2045 Grapevine, Madisonville, 42431

3 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in None

Needs some work but tons of possibilities! Great 3 bed and 1 1/2 bath.

567 Gordon Ave, Madisonville, 42431

4 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,830 Square Feet | Built in None

This may be your diamond in the rough! 4 beds and 1 bath in need of some TLC, beautiful yard with extensive landscaping! Call Rhonda Yates 270-339-8286

450 Tichenor Lane, Manitou, 42436

3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,148 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Super well-maintained home with engineered wood floors in living room, kitchen area. Has a split bedroom floor plan. Large family room. Home features an enclosed screened porch. Large detached garage. 6 miles from madisonville. 3 bed room 2 bath ranch home. Call listing agent!

