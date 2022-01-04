Take a look at these homes on the Marion market now

(Marion, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marion will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

14540 Pittsburg Road, Marion, 62959 4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,282 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom country home has an in-ground heated pool, pole barn, and a fenced backyard sitting on over 2 acres. The house boast an open floorplan, breakfast bar with granite countertops, and an oversized garage. The owner's suite is large with a walk in closet overlooking the backyard. Two additional bedrooms share a bathroom across the hall. The fourth bedroom is an en suite, perfect for guests or your in-laws. The in-ground chlorine pool is heated. The pool house is amazing with a large bathroom, enclosed pool pump to keep it quiet, and a shaded area for a refrigerator and picnic table. The pole bard has a wood burning stove. All this just a mile and a half north of route 13.

1815 N 14Th Street, Herrin, 62948 5 Beds 3 Baths | $44,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,388 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Don't miss the opportunity to see this huge 5 bed, 3 bath home! It does need some TLC, but with a little work this home could be your forever home or a fantastic investment opportunity! There are 3 bedrooms downstairs, the master bedroom has an en-suite full bath. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms and a half bath. The hookups for central air is all present, but it will need an outside unit.

8817 Stonefort Road, Creal Springs, 62922 3 Beds 3 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,336 Square Feet | Built in 1991

STUNNING! From the moment driving up the recently completed black wood fence the views are amazing. Located on almost 60 acres of pasture, current w/ cattle. Sitting from your front porch looking out over stocked pond & beautiful country views. This home has lots of recent updates including a beautiful kitchen w/ Amish built cabinets, hand scraped wood flooring, stainless appliances. Master Bedroom is large w/ attached Master Bath, separate vanities, tile shower, soaker tub and 2 walk in closets located on main floor. Upstairs are the additional 2 bedrooms w/ a full bath. Excellent Storage in this home. If the porch out front isn't enough, a deck is located off the back excellent for entertaining and sipping your coffee. BONUS 24x32 garage w/ 23 x 9.9 partially finished w/ kitchen. 60x80 pole barn w/ 14 ft ceilings and 1/2 bath. 50 amp concrete pad behind barn for RV. This one owner property is wonderful and ready for you to enjoy! PRE APPROVAL NEEDED TO VIEW.

900 W Madison Street, Herrin, 62948 2 Beds 1 Bath | $12,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This two bedroom, one bath home has potential with a fenced in back yard. This home has a large eat in kitchen. Small deck out in back yard. Nice shade trees and located on a nice corner lot. With a little TLC this will make a nice home.

