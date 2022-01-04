ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucedale, MS

Take a look at these homes for sale in Lucedale

 2 days ago

(Lucedale, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lucedale than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

103 Holly Lane Drive, Lucedale, 39452

4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful Large Camp - 4BR/2BA with 2600 SF on 2 lots in Plum Bluff Estates. Features include a large kitchen w/custom hickory cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, double sided gas fireplace, tankless gas water heater & jetted tub. Downstairs bedroom & full bath, living room w/sliding glass doors to the wrap around screened porch, fenced backyard, water on all sides of the property. This is a MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact Betty Cobb, Coldwell Banker Smith Home Rltrs-Gautier at 228-497-1800

Copyright © 2022 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4004883)

123 Sinclair St, Lucedale, 39452

3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,614 Square Feet | Built in 1975

3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Located in walking distance to areas school.

For open house information, contact CONNIE SAJWAJ, BEACH VIEW REAL ESTATE, INC. at 228-875-6162

Copyright © 2022 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-A1906K7)

2192 Cooks Corner Road, Lucedale, 39452

5 Beds 3 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,240 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Large 2 Story Home- 5br/3ba with 3240sf on 20 acres. Features: hardwood floors, office, lots of storage, new central a/c & heat, new roof, whole house generator, 40x50 barn with living area & full bath, 42x32 camper barn with electrical hookup, outhouse, 24x24 storage building with 24x16 lean to, fenced, and so much more.

For open house information, contact Janie L Grice, Better Homes & Gardens RE Traditions at 228-285-7335

Copyright © 2022 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4003125)

113 Clyde Pipkins Rd, Lucedale, 39452

3 Beds 2 Baths | $228,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Move out to the country on 14.3 acres of land in this cute little wood framed farm home. It has 3 bedrooms two baths with vaulted ceiling in living room. Sit on the back porch enjoying the view. The property has two fishing ponds and lots of room for gardening. There is a home site up the hill so you can build a new home and have rent home or a home for the in-laws. The seller will consider selling the home with less property to reduce price.

For open house information, contact Donna J Crump, R Evans Realty, LLC at 601-947-2010

Copyright © 2022 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4004542)

Lucedale, MS
