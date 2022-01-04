ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Take a look at these homes for sale in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Bulletin
Jacksonville Bulletin
 2 days ago

(Jacksonville, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Jacksonville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGogK_0dcWlzcE00

718 North Street, Chapin, 62628

3 Beds 2 Baths | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 1910

1246 sq ft 2 Story home with 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. 2 car attached garage, on a 0.24 acre lot.

For open house information, contact Jeff Robertson, Keller Williams Realty Signature at 815-315-1111

Copyright © 2022 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11274495)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJCKX_0dcWlzcE00

310 Prairie Street, Franklin, 62638

3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Best of both worlds, country feeling yet nestled between Springfield and Jacksonville, sits on extra large wooded lot that backs up to open fields, located in the town of Franklin with community school, restaurant, village park all in walking distance. This 2 story home features a large living room open to the formal dining room, kitchen, main floor laundry,1.5 baths and extra large family room with Fireplace. 3 bdrms and bath on second floor. Master has a whole wall of closet space. Hardwood floors, Furnace in 2016, Central Air, Family room has window AC, radon system installed, Large 2200+ sq ft home priced accordingly to some TLC needed.

For open house information, contact Constance Heskett, Keller Williams Capital at 217-303-8445

Copyright © 2022 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-CA1010741)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, IL
City
Springfield, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Jacksonville, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant#Family Room#Housing List#Furnace#Central Air#Tlc
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville, IL
205
Followers
521
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy