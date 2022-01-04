Take a look at these homes for sale in Jacksonville

(Jacksonville, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Jacksonville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

718 North Street, Chapin, 62628 3 Beds 2 Baths | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 1910

1246 sq ft 2 Story home with 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. 2 car attached garage, on a 0.24 acre lot.

310 Prairie Street, Franklin, 62638 3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Best of both worlds, country feeling yet nestled between Springfield and Jacksonville, sits on extra large wooded lot that backs up to open fields, located in the town of Franklin with community school, restaurant, village park all in walking distance. This 2 story home features a large living room open to the formal dining room, kitchen, main floor laundry,1.5 baths and extra large family room with Fireplace. 3 bdrms and bath on second floor. Master has a whole wall of closet space. Hardwood floors, Furnace in 2016, Central Air, Family room has window AC, radon system installed, Large 2200+ sq ft home priced accordingly to some TLC needed.

