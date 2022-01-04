Top homes for sale in Gallup

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

(Gallup, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gallup will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Wa6j_0dcWlyjV00

72 Taos Road, Gallup, 87301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,417 Square Feet | Built in 1965

What an unbelievable 2.5-acre country lot yet such a short commute to downtown Gallup! Equal Housing Opportunity, managed by Raine & Co. HUD case #361-416377 / listed IN (FHA insurable). HUD homes are sold AS-IS w/all faults; no pre-closing repairs or payments will be made for any reason. For Utility Turn Ons: Buyer pays all fees to get utilities on with accepted bid + $150 Field Service Manager deposit. Approval must be granted by HUD's Field Service Manager. Property Condition Report and Property Listing Disclosure available but not to replace home inspections. To submit bids visit HUD Home Store.

For open house information, contact Remington Properties LLC, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400

Copyright © 2022 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1003748)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlhzB_0dcWlyjV00

1211 E Aztec Ave, Gallup, 87301

4 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,015 Square Feet | Built in 1965

*Residential then, rented out as pediatric medical clinic ; and as a legal office . Bedrooms converted to patient exam rooms. Entrance of the home was converted to a reception area. The fireplace structure is non functional/ was blockedBuyer to verify sq ft..*In corner 5 lots and ZONE as C3A/commercial.NOTE: Seller is still in the process of cleaning up the property. *Be CAUTIOUS ; stories 1.25; some doors have low headers. Watch your steps!

For open house information, contact Maria Gloria S Watts, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400

Copyright © 2022 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1004765)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rmX9k_0dcWlyjV00

702 Stagecoach Road, Gallup, 87301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1978

THIS might be the home you are searching for! A 3-bedroom home with possible 4th bdrm/ or a hobby room and many storage cabinets. Enjoy the spacious extended primary bedroom with his and hers closets. Stay cool w/its refrigerated air-conditioner. Spacious backyard has a working or storage/ shed. Enjoy the sunroom ready for relaxation or entertainment. The cemented side yard is ready for your dream carports. Possible access to the backyard and another parking spaces for your toys .Backyard has enough space for your green thumb/ gardening ideas. Roof replaced on Aug.2021.Call now ! and wait for the confirmation to show.

For open house information, contact Maria Gloria S Watts, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400

Copyright © 2022 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1001802)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fJ73_0dcWlyjV00

107 E Jefferson Avenue, Gallup, 87301

3 Beds 1 Bath | $12,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,115 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Opportunity knocks! Just minutes from the interstate for commuters and conveniently nearby to the heart of downtown Gallup you'll be delighted to discover this 3-bedroom home with peaceful sunset views from the front porch. You'll love the oversized garage, convenient alley-access, and spacious / level yard ideal for storage or to make a large private outdoor living space. Strictly sold as-is; Seller will not perform any repairs for any reason nor allow buyer to prior to closing. Specialty renovation financing available for approved buyers can unlock the door to making this peaceful property your dream home. All Highest, Best & Final offers must be submitted by 12/13/21.

For open house information, contact Remington Properties LLC, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400

Copyright © 2022 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1005849)

