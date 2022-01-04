ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

House-hunt Americus: What's on the market

Americus Updates
Americus Updates
 2 days ago

(AMERICUS, GA) Looking for a house in Americus? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Americus-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ti9W_0dcWlxqm00

213 Burton Circle, Americus, 31719

3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Nice ranch style home located on large level lot with fence! Includes spacious rooms, kitchen with dining area, and large bonus room. Backyard features plenty of shade trees, two storage buildings, and BBQ area. Great location with easy access to shopping, downtown, and GSW State University. Special seller financing available. Please contact listing agent for details.

For open house information, contact Allison Harris, JASON HARRIS at 678-355-0001

Copyright © 2022 Crisp Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CABRGA-56928)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osJH1_0dcWlxqm00

217 Pineview Place, Americus, 31709

3 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Three Bedroom and One bath home. It needs some fixing up. It is being sold as is. Look and see if you would like to MAKE this house your home.

For open house information, contact Kathy Greene, Whaley Realty, Inc. at 229-596-1000

Copyright © 2022 Americus Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ABORGA-904685)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tem3z_0dcWlxqm00

523 Harrold Ave, Americus, 31709

5 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,570 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Call 229-938-8541 to view this 5 bedroom home. Price increased due to new exterior painting is on the way! This updated home offers custom kitchen featuring walk in pantry, island & butler's pantry. Spacious formal DR, separate family room, office & guest bedroom offered on the lower level. Four spacious bedrooms upstairs. Nice hardwood flooring, pocket doors, tile flooring, transom windows, beveled glass are a few historic features this home has to offer. Sit back, relax & enjoy your front porch with entertaining space on the rear porch. Nice private back yard for your pleasure.

For open house information, contact Mary Kathryn Davis, Whaley Realty, Inc. at 229-596-1000

Copyright © 2022 Americus Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ABORGA-904671)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TESIM_0dcWlxqm00

566 S. Ga Highway 49, Americus, 31719

8 Beds 5 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 7,492 Square Feet | Built in None

WOW!GORGEOUS FULLY RENOVATED VERY SPACIOUS 8 BED/5 BATH ALL BRICK HOME ON 2 TRACKS OF LAND APPROX. 14.78 ACRES*3 CAR GARAGE*BONUS HUGE WORKSHOP*NO EXPENSE SPARED IN MAKING THIS THE ABSOLUTE MODEL HOME*NEW INTERIOR PAINT*HUGE GOURMET KITCHEN*RECESSED LIGHTING*BRAND NEW CARPET**TILED BATHROOMS**UPGRADED LIGHT FIXTURES*VERY PRIVATE PARK LIKE YARD*THIS HOME HAS IT ALL*A MUST SEE!!!

For open house information, contact Mehbs Omar, Drake Realty of Greater Atlanta INC at 770-365-4865

Copyright © 2022 Columbus Board of Realtors (GA). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBORGA-188511)

See more property details

