House-hunt Americus: What’s on the market

213 Burton Circle, Americus, 31719 3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Nice ranch style home located on large level lot with fence! Includes spacious rooms, kitchen with dining area, and large bonus room. Backyard features plenty of shade trees, two storage buildings, and BBQ area. Great location with easy access to shopping, downtown, and GSW State University. Special seller financing available. Please contact listing agent for details.

217 Pineview Place, Americus, 31709 3 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Three Bedroom and One bath home. It needs some fixing up. It is being sold as is. Look and see if you would like to MAKE this house your home.

523 Harrold Ave, Americus, 31709 5 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,570 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Call 229-938-8541 to view this 5 bedroom home. Price increased due to new exterior painting is on the way! This updated home offers custom kitchen featuring walk in pantry, island & butler's pantry. Spacious formal DR, separate family room, office & guest bedroom offered on the lower level. Four spacious bedrooms upstairs. Nice hardwood flooring, pocket doors, tile flooring, transom windows, beveled glass are a few historic features this home has to offer. Sit back, relax & enjoy your front porch with entertaining space on the rear porch. Nice private back yard for your pleasure.

566 S. Ga Highway 49, Americus, 31719 8 Beds 5 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 7,492 Square Feet | Built in None

WOW!GORGEOUS FULLY RENOVATED VERY SPACIOUS 8 BED/5 BATH ALL BRICK HOME ON 2 TRACKS OF LAND APPROX. 14.78 ACRES*3 CAR GARAGE*BONUS HUGE WORKSHOP*NO EXPENSE SPARED IN MAKING THIS THE ABSOLUTE MODEL HOME*NEW INTERIOR PAINT*HUGE GOURMET KITCHEN*RECESSED LIGHTING*BRAND NEW CARPET**TILED BATHROOMS**UPGRADED LIGHT FIXTURES*VERY PRIVATE PARK LIKE YARD*THIS HOME HAS IT ALL*A MUST SEE!!!

