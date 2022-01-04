These houses are for sale in Greenville

(GREENVILLE, SC) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Greenville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

6 Gerru Court, Taylors, 29687 4 Beds 4 Baths | $589,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,889 Square Feet | Built in 2022

The elegant and stylish façade of this 2-story, 2889 sq ft Modern Farmhouse is a real eye-catcher! With 4 bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms and a desirable front loading 3-car garage, you’ll have plenty of space to move and grow. Energy efficiency is yours with an encapsulated crawl space foundation. Step in to the foyer and you’ll have access to the office/den on the left and sight lines through the great room to the rear covered porch in front of you. The great room is the perfect place to relax in front of the large cozy fireplace. The great room opens to the kitchen/dinette area. In the kitchen is a generous island with built-in range and seating for 4. Numerous cabinets and a walk-in pantry only steps from the garage make storage and organizing a breeze! The dinette area has two large windows and access to the rear porch, allowing for lots of natural light. On the left side of the lower level is your inviting master suite. The master bedroom has windows on two sides, making this space feel bright and airy. The master bathroom features dual vanities, a private toilet area and separate bathtub and shower. A roomy walk-in closet completes the suite. On the second level you’ll find three additional bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet. A Jack and Jill bathroom separates two of the bedrooms and another bathroom is only a few steps away from the third bedroom. There is also an expansive loft located upstairs, a great place for family game/movie night or for the kids to entertain friends. A laundry area is conveniently located on both levels. The combination of luxury and functionality make this a perfect home no matter what type of lifestyle you have! Get this home now when you can still customize and make your own selections! Framing coming along very nicely.

404 Sweetgrass Lane, Piedmont, 29673 3 Beds 3 Baths | $313,390 | Single Family Residence | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Cambridge Walk, floorplans including ranch and 2-story homes with unmatched included features. One of D.R. Horton's newest swim communities! This beautiful community is centrally located between Greenville and Simpsonville, and just minutes from Hwy 25, I-85, and I-385 making your commute easier than ever!! Cambridge Walk offers the best of both worlds with its quaint small-town charm yet big city convenience, with easy access to all of the desired locations for shopping, dining, parks, golf, hospitals, and more! Featuring tot lot, sidewalks, streetlights and oversized homesites. This active community is perfect for all lifestyles, and why Cambridge Walk is a perfect place to call home!

40 Mountain Height Court, Greer, 29651 4 Beds 4 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,662 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful custom brick and stone home on over two and one half acres on cul-de-sac in upscale private community in foothills of Blue Ridge Mountains. So many custom features including but not limited to gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and center island, granite counter tops and dual fuel, upgraded stainless double range. Great for all your entertaining needs. Formal dining and large den with bay windows. Beautiful foyer area with custom staircase and also spoon carved hardwood floors in much of main floor area. Seller has installed new carpet in living areas and will have upstairs carpet stretched after home is empty. Very large master bedroom with custom bath including double vanity sink sand make up area, two walk in closets, custom jetted tub large enough for two and not to mention double pan ceiling with accent lighting in master bedroom. Secondary bedrooms are very comfortable size and guest bedroom has its own full bath. All baths have ceramic tile floors as does the laundry and secondary hall bath which has double vanity and beautiful counters plus a Huge linen closet. Designer light fixtures and fans and tons of can lights throughout home. Garage is very oversized. Large patio goes out to level back yard! Beautiful home, make your appointment to see this today!

2 Crestwood Pines Trail, Piedmont, 29673 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,343 Square Feet | Built in None

Bracken Woods is Express Homes premier location only 8 miles to downtown Greenville. Conveniently close to shopping and dining options as well as parks and golf courses. Plus, find easy access to I-185, I-385 and US-25 for a quick commute to your favorite destinations. Express Homes offers brand new homes designed for homebuyers looking to achieve the benefits of homeownership. Bracken Woods presents quality and value in affordable homes with desirable one and two-story floorplans.

