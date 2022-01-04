ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban home ownership in Wilmington? These condos are on the market

(WILMINGTON, NC) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Wilmington condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Wilmington condos have been selected from our classified listings:

1293 Wellington Avenue, Wilmington, 28401

2 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Condominium | 860 Square Feet | Built in 1983

INVESTORS: This is an opportunity to own one or four completely renovated units in Glen Villa on Wellington Avenue. All leases are on month to month so can give noticed and be used as a primary home or you may put in a new tenant. Perfect location near NHRMC Hospital and close to downtown Wilmington. Each unit has new kitchen, bathrooms, flooring and paint as of 2020.Each unit has been rented with long term tenants and units rent for $1100-1250. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Newer HVAC and updated plumbing.

504 Orange Street, Wilmington, 28401

1 Bed 2 Baths | $360,000 | Condominium | 914 Square Feet | Built in 1854

Offering a first floor condo unit in the historic Woodbury-Hoggard House which is in close proximity to all the conveniences of downtown Wilmington. History is evident when entering through the dedicated and grand double main doors. Many original details remain to include wood floors, ornamental crown molding, and black marble/white brass fireplace. This condo has a newly appointed custom kitchen installed in 2020 with more storage than expected, brass fixtures and hardware, as well as all new appliances to include an induction cooktop stove. The multi-use main foyer was upgraded with a custom green velvet theatrical curtain purposely designed to maximize a creative separate space which can be used as a dining room, additional bedroom, media room, office/hobby room, or extra storage and has access to a new half bath. The front porch expands your living space while you enjoy the view, beautiful landscape, neighbors, and horsedrawn trolley tours. Additional appointments include dedicated parking spot, basement storage, interior access to laundry facilities, and the relaxing common areas. Great primary residence, weekend getaway, or rental investment (30 day minimal.

1912 Colleton Court, Wilmington, 28403

2 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Condominium | 1,749 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Endless potential to make this all brick, two story, Charleston-style townhouse your own! Great personal residence or investment property. Enjoy peace and privacy in this unique community with tree lined streets featuring front entry courtyards with wrought iron fencing. Upon entering you're welcomed with 9' ceilings and hardwood floors extending throughout the living area, formal dining room and second level. The first floor is filled with an abundance of natural light, entering through floor to ceiling windows and beautiful French doors which allow you and guests access to the rear brick patio. Spacious kitchen offers plenty of counter and storage space, with all white cabinets and appliances. Unique second level floor plan features an expansive owner and guest suite, both boasting hardwood floors, large closets and ensuite bathrooms. The HOA includes maintenance of the common area and front lawns, water, sewer, cable, wi-fi, trash pick-up and exterior master insurance. Conveniently located in South Oleander and an easy commute to downtown Wilmington, medical facilities, local beaches, numerous restaurants and more!

5140 Greenville Loop Road, Wilmington, 28409

2 Beds 2 Baths | $182,500 | Condominium | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1997

A lovely second floor, single level condo at Tidal Oaks subdivision with two bedrooms, an office, two bathrooms, living and dining room combo, kitchen, foyer, and a private, covered deck. This is a beautiful home, in a great Wilmington location, at an affordable price.

