Port Saint Lucie, FL

Top condo units for sale in Port St Lucie

Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 2 days ago

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Port St Lucie or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQmrJ_0dcWlsR900

948 Savannas Point Drive, Fort Pierce, 34982

2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,500 | Condominium | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Enjoy the wild life in this fully renovated 2/2 condo overlooking the pond. New A/C, flooring, kitchen cabinets, lighting, granite counter tops, back splash & freshly painted throughout. Also, new lighting and flooring, new bathrooms too. One small indoor pet is welcomed. High Point of Fort Pierce is an active community. Close to shopping and beaches. This condo backs up to a nature preserve and pond. Owner/Agent

For open house information, contact Lisa Dawley, Berkshire Hathaway Florida Realty at 888-534-1116

Copyright © 2022 Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAMCFL-M20032325)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GL5Rm_0dcWlsR900

2013 Ne Collins Circle, Jensen Beach, 34957

2 Beds 2 Baths | $164,000 | Condominium | 903 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to own in Savannas Club in Jensen Beach. 2nd floor unit. Well maintained community with community pool, bbq area, and clubhouse. Close to downtown Jensen, beautiful beaches, great restaurants, and shopping. All ages community! Tenant occupied until April 6, 2022.

For open house information, contact Colleen Diapoules, Laviano & Associates Real Estate at 772-781-1700

Copyright © 2022 Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAMCFL-M20031543)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbEJP_0dcWlsR900

115 Lakes End Drive, Fort Pierce, 34982

1 Bed 1 Bath | $93,900 | Condominium | 772 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This is an interior unit that has just been completely renovated. Tile floors are being installed. 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Tile floors throughout with granite countertop in Kitchen and Bath. Screened porch. Cable, internet, water and sewer included in maintenance fee. High Point Community is a 55 plus beautifully landscaped gated community located on US 1 in Fort Pierce, Florida. There are 264 residences with four apartments in each building. Along with the condos, there is a tennis court, shuffleboard court, bocci courts, heated pool and clubhouse. Small lake is available for catch and release fishing.

For open house information, contact Amanda Kelly, Keller Williams Realty of PSL at 772-236-5700

Copyright © 2022 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10762734)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i1tqu_0dcWlsR900

3412 Ne Causeway Blvd, Jensen Beach, 34957

2 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Condominium | 1,211 Square Feet | Built in 1983

2 bed / 2 bath 2nd floor corner unit in Fairwinds Cove. Desirable Community that is very active with Tennis, Pickleball, 2 pools and newly Refurbished clubhouse which has workout room, kitchen, library and pool table. 1/2 mile to Beach and steps to the Indian River with great views and fishing.1 pet allowed under 25 lbs. 1month minimum rentals 2 times per year. Comes Fully Furnished.

For open house information, contact Anthony DiFiglia, The Keyes Company - Jensen Beach at 772-225-2222

Copyright © 2022 Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAMCFL-M20032014)

