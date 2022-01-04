Homes for sale in Picayune: New listings

(PICAYUNE, MS) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Picayune area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

3347 Hwy 43 N, Picayune, 39466 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,696 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Home & workshop are not in a flood zone! Elevation Certificate completed 12/31/21. Completely remodeled with all new appliances, plumbing, electrical, windows, doors, HVAC and more! Super convenient location only minutes from town and the interstate. 4.24 acres with a pond. Big open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has stainless appliances and quartz counter tops throughout the home. Custom master suite with french doors to back patio, large walk in closet and master bath. Covered back patio the spans the entire back of the home. 24 X 20 workshop with water and power. Agent owned.

For open house information, contact Catherine T. Hayden, CENTURY 21 Eric Enterprises Inc. at 601-799-1199

801 E Lakeshore Drive, Carriere, 39426 3 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1986

LAKE VIEW home with personality describes this 3BR, 2.5-bath, 2016 sf h/c, on corner lot in Hide-A-Way Lake. This home has spacious living room w/cathedral ceiling, large kitchen w/granite counters, plenty of cabinets, island, gas range, dining area w/boxed in window and two master suites. Step out back to patio and an oversized 2-car carport for entertaining. There is parking in front and in rear. Located close to lodge you have access to pool, beach, restaurant, tennis and all overlooking 200 acre lake for all types of watersports. Don't wait, it's likely it will be sold to the first viewer.

For open house information, contact Lynn DuPont, RE/MAX Premier Group at 601-798-3399

64203 Carey Road, Pearl River, 70452 3 Beds 2 Baths | $309,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,135 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This beautiful, well maintained, one owner home is situated on an acre & a half corner lot. It's large living room showcases an amazing stone fireplace. This 3 bedroom home could have a 4th bedroom, large office or play area. The bay window in the dining room and primary bedroom over look the large back yard, which has room for boat or RV storage. Minutes to I-59 or I-12 making it convenient to shopping, schools, & restaurants.

For open house information, contact Meshelle Koch, Engel & Volkers Slidell at 985-646-2111

93 Openwood Dr, Carriere, 39426 4 Beds 4 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,480 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Big and beautiful is how to describe this one! The view from the back porch is Awesome! The pool, the lake the peace and quiet! Almost 10 acres to call your own, with mature pecan trees and a lake, hop right on to I59 if you have to commute. This place has it all. A full house Generac generator, salt water pool and a 30X50 work shop to name a few. Also offers a smoke house! Come see today!

For open house information, contact Gaye Matthews, Valente Real Estate, LLC at 601-799-3477