On the hunt for a home in Coos Bay? These houses are on the market

(Coos Bay, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Coos Bay will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

63654 Ahill Rd, Coos Bay, 97420 5 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,630 Square Feet | Built in 1960

PRICE REDUCED! This must be your lucky Day. Great home for large gatherings. Overlooks the Bay & the City. This 4 bedroom home has 3 fireplaces, Wet Bar, Dance floor and so much more. Fully fenced backyard with bamboo, purple magnolia and blueberry trees. The 1 bedroom attached apartment has a private deck is great for your guest or some additional income. Lots of paved parking for RV's and boats. Extra deep garage that will fit 6 cars. COME TAKE A LOOK

95785 Kentuck Way Ln, North Bend, 97459 2 Beds 1 Bath | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1969

15+ Acres of elbow room! Enjoy this calming, private, and unique retreat along the Kentuck Creek Valley, just minutes from the coast. This lovely property has a rare paved drive from the valley floor all the way up to the home perched nearly 300 feet up the mountainside above the awe-inspiring valley filled with grazing elk, deer, and other native wildlife year-round. This one-of-a-kind property has multiple areas for potential development. Make an appointment to view it today!

62099 Daniels Crk Rd, Coos Bay, 97420 3 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1949

This home has approx. 1200 sq. ft of living area with 3 Bedrooms and one Bath, one level. 4.99 acres up Daniels Creek Road. Includes a 24'X 32'X 10' Shop/garage. Large garden area or lots of room to park your Toys. This home and property are part of an estate and are being" sold as it is" without any warranties as to condition.'Buyer due diligence is required" Cash only

3128 Pine St, North Bend, 97459 3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,659 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Well taken care of home in quiet North Bend neighborhood. Private fenced front yard and large fenced backyard. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home includes two spacious bonus rooms, and beautiful hardwood floors.

