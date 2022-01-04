Check out these homes for sale in Lancaster now

(Lancaster, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lancaster will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

0 Avenue L6, Quartz Hill, 93536 4 Beds 4 Baths | $719,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2022

***LIVE BEAUTIFULLY*** Stunning 2022 Custom-Built Impressive Energy Efficient Estate On A Near Acre Lot w/ PAID SOLAR! Wife: Stop scrolling so fast honey! Did you see that? Husband: Yea it's probably in Beverly Hills or somewhere in West LA Wife: No honey! It says Quartz Hill. Husband: OMG! you are right. CALL FOR AN APPT NOW!! :) SBH (Summer Bloom Homes) is proud to present to you a brand-new cozy and spacious, masterfully designed home located in the affluent and quiet community of Quartz Hill. Gorgeous curb appeal with a 20' concrete driveway and a concrete walkway to the front entrance. The beautiful contemporary theme home, crafted and designed by Summer Bloom Homes, an award winning builder, and winner of ''AV'S BEST HOME BUILDER AWARD'', has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a powder room. The large kitchen boasts an oversized island, walk-in pantry, 36'' range and hood, 24'' wine cooler, custom cabinetry, and opens to the spacious family room with a fireplace. Upgraded baseboards, crown molding, door casings, 10' high ceilings w/ 8' doors, designer appointed door hardware, designer plumbing fixtures, and custom tile flooring throughout enriches the home (vinyl flooring or carpet within your area or choice). Enjoy your true master suite that showcases a private fireplace, his and her dual sinks, a vanity, quartz counters, designer cabinets, a walk-in closet, and a stone-tiled shower with a shower bench and 2 shower heads! All bedrooms come with recessed lighting and are pre-wired for ceiling fans and perimeter lighting. Energy efficient windows w/ a tankless water heater. Holiday light receptacles included at the roof line. Don't forget the 210 all-inclusive Home Buyers Warranty and the oversized 2 car garage with additional storage space and an EV charging station! Relax in your private backyard that features a rear patio with a concrete landing up to 25 feet and a backyard fireplace. With SBH you can customize your master suite to a state-of-the-art suite that will provide among other upgrades, a heated bathroom floor, towel warmer, steam/room shower and have the same opportunity to upgrade your backyard w/ an oasis pool & spa! One of the most attractive parts of this opportunity is that a potential buyer can design finish appointments with the builder to input their own designs and finish ideas to make it their home, their way. This home is screaming pride of ownership! The next step for you is to schedule an appointment and begin your design today!

For open house information, contact Farris Tarazi, eXp Realty of California Inc at 888-584-9427

35948 E 53Rd Street, Palmdale, 93552 4 Beds 2 Baths | $599,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,713 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This single-story ranch home is in the North View Estates. The home welcomes you with a wide and circular driveway and gorgeous front landscaping. This great home is quite the entertainers' home, with a pool table, dual fireplace, and a sliding door that leads to a covered patio. The patio includes a TV, patio set, ceiling fans, and a rocking chair so that you can enjoy your view of the Angeles Forest mountains. The owner is including a BBQ, 3 storage units, a sandbox, and plenty of firewood. The kitchen has been updated and all appliances are included. The garage offers a large workshop with a mounted TV and sound system. Do not forget this is a horse property and it is fenced to separate your immediate back yard. The alley access offers you use to store your RV and many other toys. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Genaro T Robles, RBS Realty at 661-526-5809

1767 W H5 Avenue, Lancaster, 93534 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Elegant 1 story Home on the Westside, Home has a Bonus Room for possible Home office, Fresh Paint, New Granite countertops. Some new window blinds, Large family room, Master bedroom has a walking closet, Front and back landscaping. The home is located near the FWY.

For open house information, contact Eugenia J Mazariegos, Keller Williams Realty A.V. at 661-538-2800

40365 W 107Th Street, Leona Valley, 93551 3 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,762 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Adorable early-mid century Leona Valley Ranch property only an hour from Los Angeles. This single story home features 3 bedrooms plus an office, 2 bathrooms, plus a large laundry/mud room w/ sink. There's wood flooring throughout living bedrooms and office, central heat and air, plus an Airtight freestanding wood burning stove for those snowy winter nights. In front is a large concrete driveway, tons of grass, mature tress, a covered front patio, and a detached 2 car garage w/ lots of cabinets. Out back is a cozy and private brick patio. This fully usable 2.5 acres is zoned A2 and has both public water, a working well w/ 3000 gallon of storage tanks, and backs all natural terrain with no rear neighbors. There's a large 20 x 40 steel building, a large storage shed, a chicken coop, an enclosed 3 stall horse barn w/ power /water, a huge hayloft, and tack room. There's multiple vinyl and wire fenced in areas including an arena at the rear of the property.

For open house information, contact Brian Palmer, Re/MAX of Valencia at 661-702-4500