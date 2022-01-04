House-hunt Eugene: What’s on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

(EUGENE, OR) Looking for a house in Eugene? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Eugene-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCn6g_0dcWlmO100

2522 Monroe St, Eugene, 97405

2 Beds 3 Baths | $534,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,237 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Nestled in the Friendly Neighborhood, this charming mid-century modern is just waiting for the next family to make its unique layout their own. A brand new garage, the (300sf!) master bedroom, and 3 bathrooms were recently remodeled with attention to the uniqueness of this era home. Wood accents, appealing angles and storage space abound in every room. Can easily be converted back to 3-4 rooms, or keep the wide open spaces; this house will keep you inspired and relaxed, and feeling at home.

For open house information, contact Christopher Plumb, Hearthstone Real Estate at 541-344-5958

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21260182)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IynSv_0dcWlmO100

245 19Th St, Springfield, 97477

3 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Perfect starter home with large-fenced back yard. The pool can stay or go with the property. Versatel floorplan, back room has been 3rd bedroom or family room. Large eat-in kitchen. Recent updates include New ductless heat system. New and improved laundry room with a pantry, and a patio cover.

For open house information, contact Karla Smith, United Real Estate Properties at 541-636-4580

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-22554192)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40hly6_0dcWlmO100

342 37Th St, Springfield, 97478

3 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Short sale/fixer. Insurance claim from fire damage with major repairs already completed. Fixer/investor opportunity to finish the repairs/remodel.

For open house information, contact David Smid, RE/MAX Integrity at 541-345-8100

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21200010)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mn7NK_0dcWlmO100

87750 Char Let Dr, Eugene, 97402

5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,944 Square Feet | Built in 1980

So many options on beautiful 12.58 acres just 1 mile from the edge of town. 2 Homes, multiple outbuildings including huge 5400sf shop-sectioned perfectly for business, storage, or? Main home features 5BR and 4BA, vaulted ceilings, oversized 3 car garage, In-ground pool inside a 2000sf fully enclosed cedar lined pool room attached to back of home. 2nd home is approx 800sf 2BR, 1BA currently used as rental. Zoned R1 in UGB, so full/partial development potential with annexation for investor minded.

For open house information, contact Clark Caswell, ICON Real Estate Group at 541-915-2080

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21552990)

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
