Homes for sale in Gainesville: New listings

(GAINESVILLE, FL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Gainesville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Gainesville area:

4616 Nw 33Rd Terrace, Gainesville, 32605 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in 1972

A home to make your own in a top notch NW location. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, 2 living areas, a large dining room, a small nook area that would be perfect for storage or an office, and a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. If space is what you need this is the home for you. The owners suite is spacious with a HUGE walk in closet, a large attached bathroom with dual sink vanities, separate tub and walk in shower. Two additional bedroom and a guest bath finish off this wonderful home. The back patio is the perfect to relax and enjoy the big backyard. This amazing home is waiting for you to put your personal touch and make it shine. Tenant on month to month lease.

For open house information, contact Kristen Thompson, BHGRE Thomas Group at 352-226-8228

3441 Nw 42 Place, Gainesville, 32605 4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,123 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Spacious 4/2/2 home (2,123 sq.ft.) on a quarter-acre lot in NW Gainesville with amazing amenities. NEW WOOD LOOK LVP FLOORING AND SS APPLIANCES PENDING DELIVERY! NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT! One of the newest Capri home (2003). Vaulted ceilings in living room, dining room, and kitchen leading into a screened lanai with ceramic tile. Large master suite with tray ceiling, oversized walk-in closet, linen closet, dual sinks, jetted garden tub, and walk-in shower. Three more large bedrooms with double-door closets. Residents-only amenities include: clubhouse (with theater room and entertainment space), resort-style pool and hot tub, fitness center, tennis & basketball courts, playground, trail park, and dog park. 15 minutes driving distance from highway, airport, major shopping centers, eateries, banks, medical facilities, public library, and more. Walking distance to covered RTS bus stop for direct bus access to UF/Shands.

For open house information, contact Cynthia Kauffman, SOUTHERN ASSOCIATES REALTY LLC at 352-877-3099

1745 Sw 67Th Circle, Gainesville, 32607 3 Beds 2 Baths | $374,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This ASHTON model is UNDER CONSTRUCTION by Weseman Homes & Renovations. Estimated completion date is mid December 2021. The home offers a beautiful craftsman feel with 1700 sf, 3bd/2ba is an open split bedroom plan to with wood cabinets w/soft close drawers, Farmhouse sink, quartz countertops throughout, bar top overlooking the large great room, 3 door sliders, double trays in living and master rooms with crown molding throughout, large walk-in closets in both the pantry and owners closet, luxury vinyl planking throughout with NO CARPETS. Also included is a Smart security home package with hardwired alarm system, Skybell doorbell with camera, smart thermostat, smart garage door, and keyless entry front door lock all with a Smart screen and downloadable app. Hardi-board exterior, 30 year architectural shingles, radiant roof barrier, 15 SEER HVAC, gas tankless water heater, R38 insulation in roof and R13 in walls. Built across from Oak Hall & Just minutes to Butler Plaza, Celebration Point, UF & Shands! PHOTOS ARE OF PRIOR HOME AND DO NO REPRESENT FINISHES OR SELECTIONS OF FINAL PRODUCT.

For open house information, contact Kristen Rabell - Team K&R, Rabell Realty Group LLC at 352-275-9900

16613 N State Road 121, Gainesville, 32609 5 Beds 3 Baths | $609,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,650 Square Feet | Built in 2006

RECENT $20,000 REDUCTION FOR REDECORATION OR POOL! Built to last! You won't find many homes with poured concrete block construction wrapped in structural brick. As you enter the residence this thoughtfully designed custom home opens to an expansive great room. Encapsulating both formal living and dining rooms this space features soaring 15ft ceilings appointed with traditional crystal chandeliers, wood burning fireplace and tons of natural lighting. Preparing food for all your gatherings will be a breeze in this sizable kitchen. With loads of workspace on the granite counters, an abundance of custom cabinets for storage, an eat-in island and additional space for a breakfast nook this kitchen does not disappoint. The large master suite has two sets of double bi-fold closets and a walk-in closet. Many large windows and a sliding door to the backyard contribute to the bright and airy feel of this room. The master bath features a double vanity, tiled walk-in shower and jetted tub. On the opposite side of the home, a 2nd master bedroom with attached full bath would make an excellent guest quarters. The property boundary is lined with pine trees for privacy and various fruit trees are scattered throughout the well manicured landscaping.

For open house information, contact Justin Sykes, Exit Realty Producers at 352-505-5700